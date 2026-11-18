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About the Book

The story takes place in a future where elders remember major flooding of land masses before a return to an icy Far North with coastal walls and sandy buffer zones farther south. Capitalism and socialism are in sync and on display at community centers and space ports.

Boris Senior, a scientist and astute businessman, discovers how to make a programmable nanite garment that protects the wearer. He founds a corporation catering to scientists and the government for exploration of environments on Earth and elsewhere. Funded by the company, an all-female crew travels to the planet Potblou for routine exploration. Vrienda, a naturally sensitive person, is first-down in her nanite Sute to take a look and stumbles upon an anomaly that renders her unconscious. Alien nanos on the planet infiltrate her protective nanite garment and begin to change her.

Back on Earth, Vrienda’s former boyfriend and his lab partner watch a bio-engineered lab rat wrapped in the nanite fabric begin to display volition. They realize the Sute material is directing the rat, which implies that Sutes worn by humans are risky. A side project involving rescued sea creatures more intelligent than they look provides an excuse for Jared, the scientist boyfriend, to travel to Potblou to check on Vrienda. The crew that transports them presents challenges to the scientists and each other, as does Boris Junior, acting CEO after his father’s retirement to the Far North. Boris Junior is a villain who can’t figure out what he’s doing wrong.

Potblou is an exciting, dangerous place that offers transformation or oblivion. The characters communicate with the Gray Sailors, the nanites and each other by speech, toning, thought or implants worn by the crew.

In the early 2000s the story was fun to write! Almost two decades later, the editing process brought it back to life. I think readers will enjoy it.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Jean is a private person with an overactive imagination who lives in a San Francisco East Bay limited-equity cooperative. Her interests include psychology, biology, relationships, and how life and life forms evolve. She’s happiest when writing.

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