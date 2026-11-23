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About the Book

River on Fire

A Story of Death and Survival

The Civil War is over.

For thousands of exhausted Union soldiers, freedom means one thing—going home.

Among them are Daniel Fisher Jr. and his closest friend, Silas Potter, survivors of months of captivity at Cahaba Prison in Alabama. After enduring hunger, disease, and uncertainty, they finally begin the long journey north, believing the worst is behind them. Waiting at home are family, friends, and the promise of a future they feared they might never see again.

But destiny has one final trial.

In Vicksburg, Mississippi, they board the steamboat Sultana, an overcrowded vessel carrying more than two thousand passengers—most of them recently released Union soldiers. Driven by profit, government corruption, and reckless decisions, the boat is loaded far beyond its safe capacity as it begins the voyage up the Mississippi River.

In the early morning hours of April 27, 1865, disaster strikes.

A violent boiler explosion tears through the crowded steamboat, sending men into the cold, swollen river as fire engulfs the vessel. In a matter of minutes, hope turns to chaos. Friends are separated. Families are forever changed. Nearly 1,200 people lose their lives in what remains the deadliest maritime disaster in American history.

Inspired by the true story of the Sultana tragedy and the author’s own family history, River on Fire follows ordinary people whose extraordinary courage shines in the darkest moments. Through the eyes of Daniel, Silas, and the Fisher family, this unforgettable novel explores the bonds of friendship, the strength of faith, the pain of sacrifice, and the promises that endure long after war has ended.

Meticulously researched and rooted in real historical events, the novel brings to life the forgotten story of the Sultana and the men who believed they had survived the Civil War—only to face one final catastrophe on their journey home.

More than a story of war, River on Fire is a story of family. It is the story of a father who serves his country, a son who dreams of returning home, a young woman who never stops believing, and a friend determined to honor one final promise. It reminds us that while history records the numbers, it is the lives, the loves, and the sacrifices behind those numbers that truly deserve to be remembered.

Rich with authentic historical detail, vivid characters, and emotional depth, River on Fire will resonate with readers of historical fiction, Civil War history, military history, and stories inspired by true events. Fans of Jeff Shaara, Michael Shaara, James Alexander Thom, and other character-driven historical novelists will find an unforgettable journey of courage, loss, hope, and redemption.

Based on actual events, River on Fire is a powerful tribute to the men who served, the families who waited, and the enduring legacy of one of America’s greatest forgotten tragedies.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Don Darling is a Colorado builder, investor, and descendant of the Fisher family of Ashland, Ohio. Inspired by years of family research, he brings the true story of the sultana tragedy to life through historical fiction, honoring the courage, faith, sacrifice, and enduring legacy of those who lived it.

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