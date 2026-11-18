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The days of Elijah dawned in a time of deep spiritual crisis in Israel. The northern kingdom had endured a succession of kings who did evil in the sight of the Lord, but none surpassed the corruption of King Ahab, son of Onri. Ahabis reign marked a turning point moment when Israelis covenant identity seemed on the brink of collapse. He married Jezebel, the Sidonian princess devoted to Baal worship, and through her influence he erected altars, temples, and shrines to Baal throughout the land. The people followed their king, drifting from the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob into idolatry, immorality, and spiritual confusion.
Into this darkness stepped Elijah the Tishbite, a prophet whose very presence seemed carved from the wilderness he came from His name Eliyahu, Yahweh is my God was itself a declaration of war against the rising tide of Baal worship. Elijah did not enter the royal courts with soft words or diplomatic caution. He appeared suddenly, abruptly, like a storm wind confronting Ahab with a message that struck at the heart of Baalis supposed power.
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Dr. Nickel is a military veteran, pastor, and author. He is a graduate of Bethany Theological Seminary and now lives in Ohio with his wife, Jane.
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