Biblical Financial Wisdom: Timeless Truths for Prosperity – by James R. Boyd

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About the Book

This book is intended for Christians, those who understand that all knowledge is contained in the collection of stories, principles, and scripture that speak of the Lord Jesus Christ. It is not a “How to Become a Financial Success In Seven Easy Lessons”, or “How To Spend Your Money, and Have It Too” type of book. This book is not for the lazy, the faint of heart, or the easily deceived person who is searching for an easy way to get rich. Instead, it centers on the concept that wisdom provides the answers to many challenges that we face. Sometimes, we do not need more; we just need to learn how to manage what we have now. When we research the scriptures, we find that the truth is clearly stated. When it comes to dealing with financial matters, it is all found in the Bible.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Pastor James R. Boyd is a retired Naval Officer and Healthcare Executive with over 30 years in ministry. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Doctor of Theology. He currently resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia where he serves as Founder and President of Seed of Faith Ministries, Virginia Beach.

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