The AI Candidates – by John S. Kirk and Christopher B. Emery

About the Book

It’s less than two months until the 2024 elections. The two presidential candidates are going on television to debate the issues. In front of a live audience of millions watching around the country, both candidates are murdered in cold blood. How was the act committed, and who was responsible? It’s the greatest mystery the country has ever known.

The nation and its leaders are angry and want answers. Who was behind the murders? Was it a foreign nation or the act of professional killers? Was our very democracy and way of life at stake?

About the Author

JOHN S. KIRK worked for the federal government for thirty-one years, serving the U.S. Congress and the National Science Foundation, where he was a member of the elite Senior Executive Service. After retiring from the federal government, he has performed similar work managing information technology for state and local agencies in Ohio and Indiana.

CHRISTOPHER B. EMERY is an author who has published multiple books. He has worked in the field of information technology for over forty years, twenty-nine of which he spent serving the federal government. During his tenure, he worked for eight years in the White House and served the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill for six years. Chris frequently travels across the country to deliver talks about his experience working in the White House and his mystery novels.

