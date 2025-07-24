Superhero, The Unauthorized Bible Exposé of Superman: 20 Ways the World’s Most Famous Comic Book Hero Mimics God, Jesus Christ, Satan, Fallen Angels, & the Nephilim! – by Jeffrey W. Mardis

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

The Bible warns us to be vigilant—to not be deceived. Yet deception rarely comes in the form we expect. Sometimes, it wears a cape!

Superhero: The Unauthorized Bible Exposé of Superman is more than a book. It’s a wake-up call. With over thirty thought-provoking, spiritually charged, bite-sized chapters, this short, compelling work uncovers how the iconic Superman figure may be more than just a fictional comic book hero—he may be part of a powerful, End-Times narrative subtly shaping hearts and minds.

With over twenty spiritual indictments leveled against the character, you’ll discover how Superman:

• Mirrors divine attributes that apply only to God.

• Imitates the glory and works of the Lord Jesus Christ.

• Imitates various aspects of Satan.

• Echoes behaviors of the fallen sons of God, the fallen angels.

• Shockingly mimics traits of the Nephilim, the offspring of the angels that sinned.

• And more!

This isn’t about fear—it’s about clarity. It’s about protecting yourself and your loved ones from the lies the Devil plants in plain sight. Whether you’re a Christian curious about pop culture’s spiritual impact, a lifelong comic book fan, or someone seeking to understand the invisible battle unfolding in our entertainment—this book is for you.

Don’t just consume culture. Discern it.

Don’t just soak up entertainment. Know the signs of the times.

Read this book, and see what’s been hiding in plain sight. Packed with important Bible verses and commentary, you’ll never see Superman—or the world around you—the same way again.

Makes an excellent Christian resource on spiritual discernment of pop culture and media influence. Great for Sunday school lessons, youth group discussions, or personal Bible studies for young and old alike.

More Books From This Author:

Aliens, Angels & Outer Space! A Biblical Investigation into Life Beyond Earth by Jeffrey W. Mardis ALIENS, ANGELS, & OUTER SPACE presents a fast-paced, Bible-based, introduction to the complex issue of intelligent life beyond Earth. You will read about space travel, fallen angels, end-times super science, Bible prophecy, science fiction, cherubim, devils, monsters, and much more!

STAR OF THE KING: Revelations of the Supernatural Behind the Star of Bethlehem by Jeffrey W. Mardis Deep in the Bible lay the answers to an ancient supernatural phenomenon!

About the Author

Jeffrey W. Mardis has been reading, writing, and researching on Bible discernment issues since the late 1990s. He has read and studied the King James Bible through many times. His passion is in writing about the supernatural aspects of scripture and why Christians need to return to this foundation.

