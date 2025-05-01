Snoodles – by Mike Doolin

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Snoodles have a business: capturing/analyzing/combining/packaging/selling information that they get from other creatures minds. But it’s hard to do business with creatures who have really bad habits…like murder, rape, assault, robbery etc. Those creatures can’t be trusted. And you can’t do business with untrustworthy creatures. So Snoodle missionaries first visit the minds of those creatures to remove those awful behaviors, the ones in the Aberrant Behavior Vault.

But the Snoodle Team that visits our hero Max gets bad direction and goes to the Libido Locker first. And begins removing everything related to Max’s very large and very active Libido!

Jake is a Snoodle who is fired for being a smart ass. To relieve his boredom he fraudulently joins the missionary team in Max’s mind. And discovers that they are removing all the wrong behaviors.

And this all has something to do with White Hots. A What? A White Hot? What the hell is a White Hot?

About the Author

Mike Doolin is a retired college writing prof and an advertising copywriter specializing in high tech & industrial copy. He has had some short sci fi published, and is an avid amateur cornet player in several Rochester NY bands. He is a Navy Vet.

