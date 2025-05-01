Snoodles – by Mike Doolin

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Snoodles have a business: capturing/analyzing/combining/packaging/selling information that they get from other creatures minds. But it’s hard to do business with creatures who have really bad habits…like murder, rape, assault, robbery etc. Those creatures can’t be trusted. And you can’t do business with untrustworthy creatures. So Snoodle missionaries first visit the minds of those creatures to remove those awful behaviors, the ones in the Aberrant Behavior Vault.
But the Snoodle Team that visits our hero Max gets bad direction and goes to the Libido Locker first. And begins removing everything related to Max’s very large and very active Libido!
Jake is a Snoodle who is fired for being a smart ass. To relieve his boredom he fraudulently joins the missionary team in Max’s mind. And discovers that they are removing all the wrong behaviors.
And this all has something to do with White Hots. A What? A White Hot? What the hell is a White Hot?
About the Author
Mike Doolin is a retired college writing prof and an advertising copywriter specializing in high tech & industrial copy. He has had some short sci fi published, and is an avid amateur cornet player in several Rochester NY bands. He is a Navy Vet.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
Seymour The Seagull – by Arian Easterday
Crooked Sidewalks “New Revision” – by Ronald P. Carr
Depth Perception: A Novel – by Eric E. Wallace
Cancer Strategy: Worldwide Solutions to a Worldwide Problem – by Patrick Bishop
The 14th Day of the First Month: Unveiling a Unique Perspective: a Layman’s Exploration of Dating Jesus’ Death Using Only the Bible – by Bill Hagedorn
Darkness Has A Name – by Robert Tucker
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!