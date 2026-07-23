Riveted – by Boomer Murrhee

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About the Book

Spain, 1945. The war is over. The reckoning is not.

In the fractured aftermath of World War II, Franco’s Spain has become a refuge for dangerous men and buried secrets. The streets carry the weight of what was done and never answered for. Trust is a commodity nobody can afford, and the wrong move can cost everything.

For those caught in the shadows of this uneasy peace, survival depends on knowing who to believe, what to hide, and when to run. Old loyalties collapse under the pressure of new threats. Alliances form in the dark and dissolve just as quickly. And somewhere beneath the surface of this scarred and beautiful country, a truth is waiting to be uncovered — one that powerful people will do anything to keep buried.

Riveted is historical fiction for readers who want more than a story. It is a journey into the moral wreckage of a world trying to rebuild itself while the ghosts of the war refuse to stay quiet. Atmospheric, tense, and deeply human, it asks the questions that history often leaves unanswered.

What does survival cost? And who pays the price?

REVIEWS:

Riveted is intense, dynamically terse and fast moving, like a freight train out of control. It grabs the reader by the neck and doesn’t let go. The dialog is clever and captivating and its characters express insight, individuality and color. Lots of surprises in plot development as well. – Charles Bensinger, author of People of the Change

Riveted is a compelling story of resilience in which machines provide Rose an honest counterpoint to human complexity and betrayal. Boomer’s lean, understated prose — evoking Hemingway while remaining distinctly his own — carries the novel from stark rural drama into high-stakes espionage thriller seamlessly. A memorable story of endurance and quiet strength. – Adeline Young, author of The Courtesan’s Liason

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Boomer Murrhee is a Florida-based novelist, memoirist, and screenwriter. His debut novel, Riveted, is a historical fiction set in post-WWII Spain, following lives tangled in secrets, betrayal, and survival. An Army veteran and award-recognized screenwriter, Murrhee brings authenticity and precision to every page.

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