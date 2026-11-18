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About the Book

This is the story of Sherlock Holmes and his run in with Lieutenant Elizabeth O’Mally, a female homicide detective from 1996. She has captured a flying saucer and been made Interstellar Sheriff of the outer regions, which include earth. The admiral of the fifth saucer fleet and Imperial magistrate have told her that the position is entirely ceremonial, but that is anything but true. A murderous alien escapes into 1898 London and his actions there could change earth’s timeline and threaten the entire planet. She is sent into the past with earth’s and the empire’s history wiped from the computer and a skeleton crew. She enlists the help of Sherlock Holmes and his intimate knowledge of London.

His 19th century attitudes towards women run afoul with O’Mally, but she needs to keep the peace in order to get him to help catch the alien. To protect earth’s timeline, she cannot let him know that she is from the future and tells him that she is from a planet within the empire, sent to capture an escaped killer. If Holmes discovers the truth his actions will undoubtedly alter earth’s history and its protected status within the empire will be voided, leaving it vulnerable to an imperial mining consortium who will come for its resources.

The sole man in her 4 person crew is her friend Vincent. He is the only person who can positively identify the alien. He has a personal vendetta against the alien who brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend. O’Mally believes she can control Vincent and capture the alien alive.

Having been instrumental in getting the earth it’s favorable treaty the admiral sends Bob the cat along. Bob has grown to enormous size from eating alien rodents and sleeping in the saucer’s interrogation pods. When Bob escapes into Bodmin Moor he is likely to give rise to a breed of giant house cats and O’Mally must take actions to keep him from altering the past.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Stuart Broderrick is a native of San Francisco. He has lived in the greater Seattle area since 1978 and he currently resides in Everett, Washington. This is his third novel published by Booklocker.

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