Frequencies from Beyond the Veil: A Mystery of Shadows and Prophecy – by Albert R. Rodriguez

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
When a grieving teen begins hearing frequencies that blur the line between faith and physics, he discovers a government plot to weaponize the human soul. Frequencies from Beyond the Veil merges supernatural mystery, scientific intrigue, and raw emotion in a story about grief, power, and the vibration of love that connects all living things.
After seventeen-year-old Luis loses his sister Sofia in a drowning accident, his world collapses—until a voice begins reaching him through static, whispering numbers and tones. The signals lead him to uncover a mysterious pattern: frequencies that seem to connect consciousness itself.
As Luis struggles with grief, a larger conspiracy unfolds. Scientists within a secret military branch are measuring these “frequencies” through a device called the BFI (Bio-Frequency Indicator).
Luis forms an unlikely alliance with Rita, a whistleblowing data analyst, and Emma, his loyal friend who refuses to abandon him. Together, they uncover a secret war between benevolent and corrupted entities—one seeking human ascension, the other feeding on fear.
Frequencies from Beyond the Veil weaves quantum spirituality, political conspiracy, and coming-of-age redemption into a high-stakes exploration of what it means to be human in an age of faith and technology.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author:
After experiencing a paranormal event, the author became fascinated by the possibilities that exist beyond our perceived reality—and by what might be influencing it. A former engineer, he has worked at several agencies, including NASA. He has also been an entrepreneur, blending analytical thinking with imagination and curiosity.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
-
- The Taming of the Moon Dragon – by MK Stangeland, Jr.
- Short-Sight – by Joe A. Wilson
- The Summary Bible – by Rev Dr Sam Moore
- A Life Ring for Katie: Finding Hope After Goodbye – by Gary Sturgis
- SURVIVING GRIEF: A Group Companion for Grief Group Facilitators & Those Sitting in the Circle – by Gary Sturgis
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!