Frequencies from Beyond the Veil: A Mystery of Shadows and Prophecy – by Albert R. Rodriguez

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About the Book

When a grieving teen begins hearing frequencies that blur the line between faith and physics, he discovers a government plot to weaponize the human soul. Frequencies from Beyond the Veil merges supernatural mystery, scientific intrigue, and raw emotion in a story about grief, power, and the vibration of love that connects all living things.

After seventeen-year-old Luis loses his sister Sofia in a drowning accident, his world collapses—until a voice begins reaching him through static, whispering numbers and tones. The signals lead him to uncover a mysterious pattern: frequencies that seem to connect consciousness itself.

As Luis struggles with grief, a larger conspiracy unfolds. Scientists within a secret military branch are measuring these “frequencies” through a device called the BFI (Bio-Frequency Indicator).

Luis forms an unlikely alliance with Rita, a whistleblowing data analyst, and Emma, his loyal friend who refuses to abandon him. Together, they uncover a secret war between benevolent and corrupted entities—one seeking human ascension, the other feeding on fear.

Frequencies from Beyond the Veil weaves quantum spirituality, political conspiracy, and coming-of-age redemption into a high-stakes exploration of what it means to be human in an age of faith and technology.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

After experiencing a paranormal event, the author became fascinated by the possibilities that exist beyond our perceived reality—and by what might be influencing it. A former engineer, he has worked at several agencies, including NASA. He has also been an entrepreneur, blending analytical thinking with imagination and curiosity.

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