Captured with Love and History: Willson Way Photography – by Kathleen M. McDevitt

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About the Book

It is said that every picture tells a story. Here is the story of the Willson Way ….

Before everything went digital, the lives of communities and families were captured on film. This is the true story of one family’s journey of how an idea inspired invention, a hobby became a vision, and hard work became history.

It all began with a promise. A father asked his daughter to do one simple thing: “Give your grandfather his spotlight.” What follows is the remarkable legacy of Thomas C. Willson Sr., told through the lens of his granddaughter.

In 1898, Willson aimed his lens at the future and created what would become the cornerstone for modern school photography. Long before his camera was catalogued at the Smithsonian, his photography would transform how generations of Americans remembered their school years.

Thomas and his son were more than just inventors—they were curious minds who chased knowledge wherever it led them. It was that steadfast curiosity that led this father and son duo to uncover the secrets of the Manhattan Project, capture timeless moments for Life Magazine, and even venture into the mysteries surrounding the Shroud of Turin.

Still, sometimes the most powerful stories are the ones closest to home.

You’ll travel to three unforgettable farms, including one in Havertown that secretly housed a speakeasy during the roaring twenties! You’ll follow a daring business move that shifted a lifetime of work from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore where the Willsons introduced a beach town to the technology of manufacturing beach tags.

Woven throughout this tale of pioneering spirit are the author’s own magical childhood memories on a farm and adventures sparked by her father’s and grandfather’s photography and boundless imagination.

From a Revolutionary War-era Maryland homestead to a barn full of Shetland ponies, a story that began as a promise grew into a personal tribute to three generations of American ingenuity, adventure and grit. As you turn the pages, you’ll feel like a guest in the Willson living room listening to the stories of adventure, invention and fun.

REVIEWS:

A delightful read! This lighthearted collection of forebears and fortunes told through a family lens is sure to warm the heart. The stories illuminate the ties that bind in an American journey through photography and the pages of local Pennsylvania and Delmarva history. – Theresa Basquez – Retired Program Manager

This captivating memoir invites readers into the life of a grandfather whose ingenuity forever changed how we remember our formative years—he invented school pictures. Driven by a desire to fulfill a promise to her father and preserve childhood memories for generations, the author skillfully blends personal stories with historical context, painting a vivid picture of three generations of creative minds—a must-read for anyone interested in history, photography, or the power of legacy. – Doreen McGettigan, CEO Intrepid Marketing Inc., and best-selling author.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Kathleen Willson McDevitt is a longtime photographer, writer, and storyteller. She grew up on Paddock farms, her family raised Shetland ponies, and had a secret room in their house called Woodleigh in Havertown, PA. Kathleen presently lives in Meda, PA.

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