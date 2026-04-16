Pulling Back the Curtain of Your Life – by Padraic W. Confrey

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Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Are you finding yourself living the experience of the definition of insanity doing the same thing over and over again, expecting it to turn out differently, your job, your romantic relationships, relationships with family members.
Before you change your job, leave your relationships and stop being around family members, just see if this little book might be able to provide you with a little freedom in the matter.
A friend of mine once said to me if you buy a book, read it and only get one thing of value out of it, was it worth the price of the book? The answer was always a resounding yes!
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author:
Padraic in his commitment to training and development has both worked at and participated in all the courses at Dale Carnegie training and Landmark education. With education seeming to be in his blood he presents this book out of being of service to others in ways that will make a difference for them in their life.
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90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!