Pulling Back the Curtain of Your Life – by Padraic W. Confrey

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About the Book

Are you finding yourself living the experience of the definition of insanity doing the same thing over and over again, expecting it to turn out differently, your job, your romantic relationships, relationships with family members.

Before you change your job, leave your relationships and stop being around family members, just see if this little book might be able to provide you with a little freedom in the matter.

A friend of mine once said to me if you buy a book, read it and only get one thing of value out of it, was it worth the price of the book? The answer was always a resounding yes!

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Padraic in his commitment to training and development has both worked at and participated in all the courses at Dale Carnegie training and Landmark education. With education seeming to be in his blood he presents this book out of being of service to others in ways that will make a difference for them in their life.

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