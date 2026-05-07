Pursuit of Jean – by Jerry W. Lennon & Mary Ann Tobar

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

Dr. Jean stands at the edge of discovery—and danger. Her own DNA holds the key to reshape humanity. But there are those whose greed would bury her discovery before it ever sees the light. Hunted by global agents and shadow corporations, Jean must rely on her wits, and the courage of active ex-agents. Pursuit of Jean delivers the sweeping scope and visceral intensity of Wilbur Smith’s African adventures, fused with the pulse-pounding tension of a modern genetic thriller.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Jerry W. Lennon writes for enjoyment of reading. He adds roller coaster situations and controversy not to shock but to make one think outside their comfort zone to suspend their belief. To embrace the story as a real possibility. Mary Ann Tobar, co-author brings emotional depth and intuition to high concept story telling.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.