Pursuit of Jean – by Jerry W. Lennon & Mary Ann Tobar

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Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Dr. Jean stands at the edge of discovery—and danger. Her own DNA holds the key to reshape humanity. But there are those whose greed would bury her discovery before it ever sees the light. Hunted by global agents and shadow corporations, Jean must rely on her wits, and the courage of active ex-agents. Pursuit of Jean delivers the sweeping scope and visceral intensity of Wilbur Smith’s African adventures, fused with the pulse-pounding tension of a modern genetic thriller.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Jerry W. Lennon writes for enjoyment of reading. He adds roller coaster situations and controversy not to shock but to make one think outside their comfort zone to suspend their belief. To embrace the story as a real possibility. Mary Ann Tobar, co-author brings emotional depth and intuition to high concept story telling.
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90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
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