Strange Karma – by Willow Healy

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About the Book

2nd in Romance Writers of America Kiss of Death’s Daphne du Maurier Award for Excellence in Mystery/Suspense!

Strange Karma, is a mystery/ thriller set in two eras: 1920s England and Tibet, and the present-day Himalayan mountains.

Mountain climber Cynthia Graham learns, to her peril, that some inheritances can trigger a deadly avalanche of events that reverberate through time. She finds, in her deceased grandmother’s desk, a secret compartment with a red diamond, the world’s rarest gem, along with a batch of her great grandfather, Andrew Irvine’s, 1924 Mount Everest expedition letters, which tell of a homicidal Sherpa, a murdered Buddhist monk, and the existence of a missing twin to her red diamond. Intrigued, she travels to Nepal and, guided by ex-Gurkha soldier Dorje, attempts to solve the mystery. But, when multiple attempts are made on her life, she realizes that some secrets should remain forever buried…

REVIEW:

“The quality of the prose is strong throughout, with the depiction of the frozen wasteland of the Mimalayas being particularly effective.”

– Kirkus Reviews

ADDITIONAL TITLE FROM THIS AUTHOR:

The Nine-Tailed Fox by Willow Healy An ancient Japanese curse traps the dead and threatens the living.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Willow Healy has lived, traveled and worked all over the world. She uses her experiences, and adventures in Japan, Nepal, Tibet, Lesotho, Germany, and Canada as a source of inspiration to write novels set in exotic locales and populated with memorable characters.

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