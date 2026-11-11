He Walked On the Sea: The Bible’s Hidden Theme of the Sea & the Profound Ancient Mysteries It Helps Reveal – by Jeffrey W. Mardis

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

What if the sea is more than a backdrop to some of the Bible’s most memorable stories? What if the sea, the deep, and the covering waters form a hidden biblical pattern that stretches from Genesis to Revelation?

In HE WALKED ON THE SEA, Jeffrey W. Mardis presents an in-depth investigation of Bible sea symbolism and biblical sea typology, examining a recurring theme that has largely remained hidden in plain sight. Beginning with the darkness covering the face of the deep in Genesis 1:2 and continuing through the Red Sea, the Jordan, Jonah, the Sea of Galilee, Christ walking upon the sea, and the remarkable declaration of Revelation 21:1 that “there was no more sea,” this study follows a striking pattern woven throughout Scripture.

Why does the Bible repeatedly associate the sea and deep waters with darkness, danger, judgment, death, destruction, rebellion, hostile powers, and the persecution of God’s people? Why does the sea so often appear as a boundary between life and death, safety and destruction, deliverance and judgment? And why does Scripture ultimately declare that there will be “no more sea”?

HE WALKED ON THE SEA examines these questions through the lens of biblical symbolism, typology, Scripture’s recurring patterns, and the supernatural dimensions of the biblical narrative. Rather than treating the Bible’s references to the sea as unrelated events, this book brings them together to examine what they may reveal about the unseen spiritual realities behind the visible world.

From the covering waters of Genesis to the final waters of Revelation, the sea appears repeatedly in connection with some of Scripture’s most profound themes. The Red Sea reveals deliverance through judgment. Jonah’s descent into the deep carries startling biblical imagery. The Sea of Galilee becomes the setting for Christ’s authority over the waters. And Revelation 21:1 brings the entire biblical pattern to a dramatic conclusion: “and there was no more sea.”

For readers interested in Bible prophecy, biblical symbolism, biblical typology, hidden biblical mysteries, the supernatural world of Scripture, and the deeper meaning of familiar Bible passages, HE WALKED ON THE SEA offers a fresh examination of a theme that runs much deeper than it first appears.

The sea is everywhere in Scripture. Its waters conceal more than we may have realized—and following that hidden thread from Genesis to Revelation may reveal a profound biblical mystery.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Jeffrey W. Mardis has been reading, writing, and researching on Bible discernment issues since the late 1990s. He has read and studied the King James Bible through many times. His passion is in writing about the supernatural aspects of scripture and why Christians need to return to this foundation.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.