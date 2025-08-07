Citizens of Eden – by William Neil Martin

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Doctor Caldwell, a noted sociologist, attempts to rehabilitate 12 convicted felons through four stages of education. Beginning with a controversial technique of an experimental Rebirth Isolation chamber. It is necessary that the program, supported by the United States Government and the California Department of Corrections, remain obscure. The program is top secret – completely unknown by the general public. For this reason it takes place in an elaborate underground facility somewhere in a California desert.
Certain events take place on the outside involving the Deputy Sheriff, who arrested one of the inmates, that leads him to believe that a future encounter will take place, bringing police officer and felon together in a dramatic meeting.
About the Author
WILLIAM NEIL MARTIN was born in 1942, and grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi. In 1960 he moved with his family to Southern California. In 1997 he retired from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at the rank of captain. He resides in Blue Springs, Missouri with his wife, Marie.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
- Persephone’s Underground – by Rickey Pittman – 08 2025
- Thirteen Weeks On The Last Mile Bus – by C. A. Caldwell
- The Prophecy of Twelve – by John Reshetar
- Forever 1980s Teenager: Family, Friends, Music and Memories – by Paul Tannahill
- No Less A Hero – by Bob Spurlock
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!