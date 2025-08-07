Citizens of Eden – by William Neil Martin

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Doctor Caldwell, a noted sociologist, attempts to rehabilitate 12 convicted felons through four stages of education. Beginning with a controversial technique of an experimental Rebirth Isolation chamber. It is necessary that the program, supported by the United States Government and the California Department of Corrections, remain obscure. The program is top secret – completely unknown by the general public. For this reason it takes place in an elaborate underground facility somewhere in a California desert.

Certain events take place on the outside involving the Deputy Sheriff, who arrested one of the inmates, that leads him to believe that a future encounter will take place, bringing police officer and felon together in a dramatic meeting.

About the Author

WILLIAM NEIL MARTIN was born in 1942, and grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi. In 1960 he moved with his family to Southern California. In 1997 he retired from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at the rank of captain. He resides in Blue Springs, Missouri with his wife, Marie.

