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About the Book

OFFICER DOWN! The call went out over the radio. A body had been discovered. An officer had been assassinated. It wasn’t while on duty. Why! He had made many enemies while on duty. He had been assigned the task of dealing with the U.S. Government; foreign politics, drug cartels, and internal LAPD problems. Too many wanted him dead. It had been very hard and taken years to get to his position and he did it very well. Too well! This is the life and death of a cop!

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About the Author:

Jim was raised on a farm during the depression and war years. He served in the U.A. Air Force in England; then a Radio DJ and reporter. Graduated college with a business degree and became a CPA. He was a business executive and owner. Author of several short stories and five novels.

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