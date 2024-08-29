Don’t Take Christmas Away – by Jackie Adams

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
About the Book
What happens to the children when Christmas is taken away???
Angela lost her husband in a sudden auto accident, leaving her three children fatherless. Dory, Angela’s oldest child, is having problems distinguishing fact and fiction, because of the dreams she’s having about her daddy. Angela takes Dory to a psychiatrist, who tells Angela that Dory should stop celebrating Christmas. Is this right? Can Angela and her children actually have a year without Christmas???
Even the library bans Christmas books!!! The children’s Uncle Nick steps in and tries to get the books back and tries to get Christmas back for the children. He even tries to talk the psychiatrists into saving Christmas!
Soon the psychiatrists have meetings with all of the families and tell them they should not celebrate Christmas. They explain that Santa creates a false sense of delusion in children. Can Uncle Nick stop this before Christmas disappears?
Angela worries about her brother Nick. He is single and either is working or helping her with her children. She worries about his being single until Nick gets to know the woman next door. Will they have a relationship??? Will Christmas help?
Then there’s the tale of Addy Anderson and his family. Addy Anderson comes from a poor family who lives out of their automobile. Unfortunately, they have fallen on hard times. Both parents work, but their Scrooge boss doesn’t pay them enough to be financially stable. What happens to Addy Anderson and his family when Christmas comes??? Will they be living in their car?
Read how these stories come together in a wholesome, funny, family tale that is about healing and growth.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Jackie Adams is an author who lives in a small town outside of St. Louis, Missouri. She resides with her two dogs and son. Her passion is writing, and she appreciates each and every one of her readers believing in her dream.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!