Leonard: A Family Story by Elvira Manfredi Franco

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About the Book

After the death of his wife, Leonard, a retired mail carrier, can’t find interest in anything. He’s grumpy and keeps everyone at a distance until his wife magically appears on his television screen.

With her encouragement he looks back on his life, and accepts its joys and adversities, including family mental illness and addiction, and learns to understand his children and their needs.

A devoted housekeeper and an ebullient granddaughter help him to accept and love his family.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Elvira M. Franco is an Italian native who has lived in the USA most of her life. She holds an MSW from New York University. Before retiring she was a practicing psychotherapist. Elvira has three adult children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

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