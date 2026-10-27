Leonard: A Family Story by Elvira Manfredi Franco

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
After the death of his wife, Leonard, a retired mail carrier, can’t find interest in anything. He’s grumpy and keeps everyone at a distance until his wife magically appears on his television screen.
With her encouragement he looks back on his life, and accepts its joys and adversities, including family mental illness and addiction, and learns to understand his children and their needs.
A devoted housekeeper and an ebullient granddaughter help him to accept and love his family.
Elvira M. Franco is an Italian native who has lived in the USA most of her life. She holds an MSW from New York University. Before retiring she was a practicing psychotherapist. Elvira has three adult children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
- Death in the Little Winter Moon: A Seminole Mystery Tale of Witchcraft and Murder – by Rickey Pittman
- The KIDNAP – by Paul Giannetta
- Never Better…One Day Closer to Heaven Every Day – by John Eaton
- Today’s The Day – by Laine E. Wilder
- The Angel of Mourning – by David Sciuto
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!