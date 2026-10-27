Death in the Little Winter Moon: A Seminole Mystery Tale of Witchcraft and Murder – by Rickey Pittman

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About the Book

Death in the Little Winter Moon is a collection of historical fiction, a Seminole mystery tale that begins in the Seminole Wars and ends relating the story of the creation of the Moon Warriors in Indian Territory. The Moon Warriors were a fanatical group of Seminole warriors led and organized by Chitto Harjo, is a Seminole warrior sent by Abiaka in 1858 to Indian Territory during the last journey of Seminoles on the Trail of Tears. Their task is to murder any Seminoles who have betrayed the nation by selling out to the Americans or by leaving the Seminole culture and their clan by marriage to a white. All murders were to be committed during a full moon, beginning during the Little Winter Moon. Chitto was given power from the blessings and visions of the fierce Abiaka, also known as Sam Jones, the one and only Seminole leader who never surrendered to the white man’s invasion of Florida.

Chitto Harjo is Spanish in origin, but he was rescued from a shipwreck, adopted and raised as a Seminole and among the tribe became a well-known hunter and warrior. He could speak English and Spanish and later earned to fluently read, write, and speak English from a Seminole Maroon who had escaped from plantation slavery. Abiaka sends Chitto to New York City to find and retrieve the head of Osceola that he promises will give Chitto great power.

When Chitto returns from his journey to New York City, he has the head of Osceola with him, It was then that the murders in Wewoka began. The Seminole Council, the Seminole agent, and the people live in terror. A Federal Marshal was appointed to serve the newly established Seminole Nation, and he is assigned to search for the Moon Warrior killers, and their leader, Chitto and bring them to justice.

The stories in Death in the Little Winter Moon tell of the Marshal Lane’s search for the killers. Will Chitto Harjo be caught, arrested, killed, or hanged? Will the head of Osceola be found to help stop the murders?

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About the Author:

Rickey Pittman, the Bard of the South, is a storyteller, awarding winning author, songwriter, and folksinger. He was the Grand Prize Winner of the 1998 Ernest Hemingway Short Story Competition, and is from Dallas, Texas. Pittman participates in historical reenactments of the Seminole Wars.

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