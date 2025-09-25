I am Paul, the Apostle – by Frank Roe

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Beginning with the first pages, the concept of being able to reach back in time and talk to others keeps us wondering what we will discover next. If sound never completely disappears, what if it were possible to eavesdrop on the conversations from the past?

Professor Dennis James never imagined listening in on a historical figure from one of the courses he taught. Now, he was not only listening but actually having a discussion.

Financed by the government of Israel, a small group of people working on a highly classified project makes progress that far exceeds all expectations, except in one area. The government is seeking one key piece of information to help it move forward with its own plans. Is it possible for science, politics, and religion to find a place where they can all agree?

While some team members are evangelical Christians, it is the combination of testimonies, Paul’s message, and Scripture that God uses to change lives for eternity.

Two distant storylines, separated by nearly 2,000 years, come together to present culture, events, and faith in a speculative story from the Gospels and the book of Acts.

REVIEWS:

I have finished reading your book, and wanted to say thank you. It was a wonderful read and a blessing to me. I do believe that the Lord is honoured through your book, and it has opened my mind to re-examine the life of Paul.

– M. A., Professor

Drawing from years of teaching on the life of the Apostle Paul, Frank’s book takes you back into the real world and times of the Apostle Paul and then into the “what might have been” world of today. The book is captivating, historically and biblically insightful, but a fun read!

– D. K., Missionary-Evangelist

About the Author:

Rev. Frank Roe has been in missions for over 45 years, with a focus on teaching and leadership training. He holds a Doctorate in Practical Theology and has taught at eight Bible schools worldwide, with a focus on the book of Acts. He and his wife live in Ontario, Canada.

