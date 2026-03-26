HEAVEN OR HELL! YOUR CHOICE! by Pastor T.J.M. III

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About The Book:

In this life, horrible scenes occur on the streets of our nation. Scenes that cause you to lose sleep during the night. The opportunists, who are the predators that prey on the innocent, roam locations where law-abiding citizens are the most vulnerable. As a trained police officer, still, there were hair-raising scenes I had to encounter on the streets that made me feel like an infant.

Had God not been present in the author’s life, he would not be writing this short synopsis. No, someone would have been engraving a nice epitaph on his tombstone. There is only one answer! Preparation must consist of both physical and spiritual study. For this reason, the author gives you the streets as seen through the eyes of a patrol officer who wanted to make a difference in this chaotic generation. The book’s purpose is to put you, as the reader, in the seat of a patrol car to experience firsthand why the men and women wearing the badge might sometimes feel their blood running cold in their veins.

There will come a day when crime will no longer exist, but that day, unfortunately, is known only by our Creator! May God be with us all! This is a war!

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Always inspired by God. The question of “what would Jesus Christ do? has always been the author’s guiding light in decision making. As a military dependent, he learned to become a people’s person, always wanting to help others who were in need. Each step of the author’s life … becoming a Longshoreman, Police Officer, and currently a pastor, has been truly a life changing experiences in which people have been the most focus of the author’s interaction to make a difference. May God continue to enlighten all who follow in the steps of Jesus Christ! This is the author’s prayer!

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