What is God’s Kingdom?: A Concise Look at the Kingdom of God by Steven D. Rhodes

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About The Book:

This book is a Bible study laying out the basics of the major biblical theme of the kingdom of God which, unfortunately, is often surrounded in controversy. The kingdom fundamentals are covered from Genesis to Revelation in this study.

This type of study requires the clarity of defining how the Bible is to be interpreted; including interpretations of dreams, visions, parables, and other symbolism. The Bible itself gives many examples of interpreting much of these questioned areas. Internal biblical examples are much better than super-imposing an extra-biblical methodology of interpretation on the text.

Answers to many questions are provided from the pages of the Scriptures. Questions like: What is the nature of the kingdom described in the Old Testament? Was there a spiritual aspect to this kingdom or was Israel only a physical theocracy? Are there prophecies involving a future aspect to this kingdom? What kind of kingdom was Jesus presenting in the gospels? Was this only a spiritual kingdom, or was it physical also? Was this “kingdom of God” about Israel or the church? What is the difference between the kingdom of God and the kingdom of heaven? Is the church the kingdom of God? What kingdom was Jesus talking about in Acts chapter one? What was the “gospel of the kingdom”? Was this the same gospel message Paul was preaching in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4? Are there New Testament prophecies concerning the kingdom of God? Has the church replaced Israel in God’s program? What do tongues and the gift of healing have to do with the kingdom? Is the Holy Spirit still working through those gifts today? These are difficult questions to be sure, but the Bible has quite a bit to say on these questions for one who is willing to dig into the depths of the Word of God.

As the big picture of the kingdom of God begins to unfold, many puzzle pieces of the Bible will begin to fall into place. It just might bring a fuller and exciting new understanding of the Word of God with it!

RELATED TITLES:

Did God Choose Me? A Study on Biblical Election by Steven D. Rhodes This book is a study on biblical election. It deals with God’s sovereignty, the question of free will, and how they inter-relate. The Bible has thought provoking answers to these, as well as other intriguing questions.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Steven D. Rhodes is a businessman and former pastor who came to know the Lord as a child. Steve began serious Bible study in his teens and began teaching the Word in a high school Bible study. Steve loves the Word and has been sharing it ever since.

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