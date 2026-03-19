PHIL767 Ascension – by Edward C. Hanson Jr.

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Love, loss, and loyalty. Ascension has consequences.
When experience can be rewritten and truth becomes something you select, the veil between freedom and influence dissolves like smoke.
People are changing. The system is evolving. Society drifts toward a future it cannot yet name. In the unrest, certainty begins to crumble.
Those left standing must navigate the world before them… and the world unraveling within.
As bonds strain and motives blur, one question emerges. Could Phil767 hold the world together without losing himself?
History will decide who was a hero and who was the villain.
No one ascends without a cost. And the ripple of that change will shape the world.
RELATED TITLES:
- Phil767 The Reluctant LuminaryFiction; humanity hangs by a thread of mental stability.
- Phil767 RebootedIn 2243, two are lost in a struggle to secure a firm grasp of reality – Missy Jen And Phil767. She is a fugitive from authorities, compelled to rescue the man that was once her trusted companion. He is threatened by the physical and mental separation created by the controlling oppressor and loses his sense of self when he is rebooted.
About the Author:
Edward C. Hanson Jr. is a builder by trade, artist by instinct, and writer by relentless curiosity. With a Master’s in Visual Arts and roots in upstate New York, he spent years shaping structures by hand before turning to stories that shape the future. Inspired by his wife and two daughters, his work blends emotion, philosophy, and a dash of sci-fi grit.
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