AWOL, Anyone? – by Larry Garfield

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About The Book:

A young man finds himself in the service during the Viet Nam War due to the draft. He goes through his indoctrination. By chance and choice he finds himself in a criminal situation, according to the government.

He visits the first love of his life 1500 miles from his duty station. While there circumstances find him AWOL. He spends almost a month with his love while on AWOL status. He then returns to his duty station to demotion, trial and scrutiny.

In the end it is all worthwhile. It is a time in his life he will never stop reminiscing about positively.

REVIEWS:

“This book is very similar to “On the Road.” Classic by Jack Kerouac. – Susan Graham, Former teacher “It is a really good read!” – Terry Howdershelt, AP Literature teacher

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Larry Garfield is a retired psychologist who spent most of his working life as an Employee Assistance Professional. He now lives in the small colonial city of Fredericksburg, Virginia. He lives there with his beloved wife Catherine, who prefers the moniker “Cat.” They have been married for 43 years and have 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Larry says he originally wrote this story for his kids and grandkids to show them that there were things that occurred in his life before they were even imagined that helped him become who he is today. “AWOL Anyone?” Is his first and maybe his only attempt at public story telling. He says the writing of it was fun but the publication process was a stressor. He hopes that you enjoy it.

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