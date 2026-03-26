BIBLE WISDOM FOR TEEN GIRLS: BACKPACK BIBLE SERIES – BOOK TWO by Skye Gibbins

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About The Book:

This 60-day devotional addresses contemporary, meaningful issues teens face today, from comparison and digital responsibility to identity and purpose, and demonstrates the power of transformation through faith.

Teens are introduced to Bible verses and topics that become relevant through the brief stories of others’ struggles, triumphs, and redemption. They learn that even the most wayward life can be delivered from ruins and made a thing of beauty. And they read about those who were used by God in service to humanity. Examples range from drug-addicted performers and King Saul at his worst to Florence Nightingale, Susanna Wesley, and Smith Wigglesworth. Scientists, athletes, performers, artists, conservationists, politicians and women and men in ordinary walks of life offer a broad range of examples.

Readers are asked to think about the chapter’s lesson through a boiled-down encapsulation designed for easy recall during their busy day, and a wisdom section that makes sense in their lives. They are encouraged to be patient, kind, and compassionate toward others and themselves. And they are given a short, heartfelt prayer in language they can relate to and use as they talk to God.

Finally, readers are encouraged to journal about the issue at hand in a way that causes them to look inside and learn more about themselves, their hopes, and their mistakes. They learn that no matter how discouraged or confused they feel, God is always there, calling them with open arms. Change is doable, and self-discovery is an important journey.

This book is designed for teenage girls, but anyone (boys included!) will benefit from reading it. Many adults report that the Bible became more accessible to them, and their teens actually sit down and use it day after day – even after failed attempts with other devotionals. It is also appropriate for youth groups.

The loving and “non-preachy” writing style is much appreciated, and the contemporary and historical life stories and subjects keep the lessons lively and interesting. Girls will discover people who inspire them to explore further.

The 60-day journey winds down with a list of ways the experience can provide the reader with ongoing, practical ideas for themselves and benefit others, as well. A Salvation Prayer is included at the very end for anyone who is inspired to give their life to God.

REVIEW:

A must-have for anyone looking to build a strong spiritual foundation! As a master’s-level clinician and practicing Christian counselor with over a decade of experience in the field, I can say that this devotional hits the mark. It brings forth sound biblical doctrine in each study and challenges its readers to dig deeper and grow in their faith.

RELATED TITLE:

BIBLE WISDOM FOR TEEN BOYS: BACKPACK BIBLE SERIES – BOOK ONE by Skye Gibbins A short devotional containing Bible verses, stories that bring the verses to life, related subjects for focusing, and journal prompts. The style and life stories speak to teens in a real and “non-preachy”way that teens can relate to.

– Chris Weathers

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Skye Gibbins is passionate about deeply rooted, yet accessible Bible wisdom. She is the author of the Backpack Bible Series, a devotional collection designed to make Scripture relatable and life-changing for today’s youth. Skye lives in the mountains of Northern New Mexico, where she enjoys writing and creating worship music.

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