Deadly Reunion – by Robert Tucker

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

Detective Nia D’Amato returns to Boston, still haunted by her use of deadly force on the steps of a Nantucket church. The shooting has triggered dark, frightening memories from her childhood, complicating her growing relationship with Nantucket police chief John Miller. Nia returns to the island and learns that the ashes of Debbie Barrow, the woman she shot, have been stolen. She leaves for her fifteenth reunion at UMass/Boston, still puzzled by the disturbing mystery. Once on campus, she finds herself targeted in a series of deadly attacks by an unknown assailant. All the clues point to someone connected to the missing ashes and the shooting on Nantucket, but will Nia uncover the perpetrator before they finally succeed?

RELATED TITLES:

Sparkles of Discontent by Robert Tucker Nia D’Amato is a smart, feisty, impulsive Boston police detective who is caught up in a murder involving a shipment of diamonds. She follows a suspect’s trail through a raging snowstorm to the Vermont Inn. A tension filled evening with a nervous suspect, sets the stage for a final dramatic confrontation.

Inn Season by Robert Tucker Detective Nia D’Amato unwittingly finds herself drawn to the scene of a shocking accident that may be no accident. She quickly finds the island paradise of Nantucket hides an undercurrent of clandestine relationships and disturbing events.

Darkness Has A Name by Robert Tucker Nothing was going right for almost thirteen-year-old Theo Raymond. But all his problems seemed trivial compared to an old secret in Theo’s Irish family that was about to turn his life upside down, after an unexpected death in the family.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Robert Tucker lives and writes in a Victorian farmhouse outside Boston. This third novel featuring Detective Nia D’Amato is set in well-known locations in and around Boston, as well as on Nantucket, where he worked with the schools and grew to love the people and island culture.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.