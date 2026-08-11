Bring Out Your Dead: Volume Three In The Service With A Sneer Chronicles – by John J. Lamb

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About the Book

Hell is empty and all the devils are here.

Shakespeare’s words aptly describe the Southern California City of Oceanside in 1984. It’s a violent town full of pitiless marauders and anarchic violence. Armed street gangs fight over drug turf, serial sexual predators prowl the nighttime streets, and armed robbery is a commonplace occurrence. Oceanside cops refer to their city as “where the debris meets the sea.”

Welcome to the third volume of John J. Lamb’s remarkable memoirs. Promoted from the rank of street cop, Lamb is now a brand new homicide detective. However, he doesn’t have the luxury of an extended apprenticeship. The carnage is so unremitting, he must hit the ground running. Before a week has passed, he’s handling his very first murder investigation. Fortunately for the citizens of Oceanside, he is about to reveal himself as a skilled and canny detective.

Lamb takes the reader back to a time of old school cop work. DNA analysis, computerized fingerprint searches, facial recognition software, and damning evidence from cell phone downloads don’t exist. Instead, crimes are solved by knocking on doors to locate witnesses, wearing out shoe leather on the streets, and riding close herd on street informants.

The book comes with the warning that some of the nightmarish stories definitely aren’t for the squeamish. The tales include:

A dead and nameless toddler is found in a trash dumpster. The little boy has been beaten to death. With no leads and or witnesses, Lamb embarks on a relentless search for the killer.

A gay man has been brutally stabbed 43 times inside his home. Lamb doggedly works for six months to identify the killer. Finally, the detective persuades one of his informants to tell what he knows.

An armed serial rapist is operating in the city. He’s already stabbed one victim in the throat and nearly killed her. Lamb analyzes the suspect’s behavior, hoping to accurately predict where the predator will strike next.

Lamb finds himself in conflict with a senior detective over how best to induce a man to confess to having murdered a woman by smashing her body repeatedly with a 42-pound rock. The older cop pushes for a hardball approach, while Lamb insists that a more patient approach will get the killer to admit to the horrific crime.

Two young men are found handcuffed together and murdered execution-style in a vacant home that formerly housed a methamphetamine lab. As the leads peter out, the detective bureau commander worries that the unsolved case will harm his chances to make captain. He all but orders Lamb to ignore the evidence and close the case as a murder-suicide.

As with his two previous books, Lamb’s stories are compelling, ghastly, heartrending, shocking, insightful and, as always, leavened with his trademark irreverent humor.

Above all, they are true.

REVIEWS:

Lamb hits another home run. Bring Out Your Dead throws you into the raw, gritty world of homicide—burnt coffee, dark humor, and bodies on the floor. Packed with real cop grit and sharp wit, this fast-paced thriller blends hard-boiled procedure with black comedy. Unflinching and impossible to put down. – Chris McDonough, host of the popular true crime YouTube podcast, The Interview Room

Retired homicide detective John Lamb seems like a character straight out of a fictional whodunnit novel, using his intricate, imaginative mind to investigate and solve crimes, some high-profile, running the gamut from bizarre to unfathomably grim. – Dr. Gary Brucato, Co-author of The New Evil: Understanding the Emergence of Modern Violent Crime

Only a member of law enforcement can take you into the nitty gritty of a homicide investigator’s life…True stories with a sprinkling of wit and a large measure of compassion. Take a walk on the wild side with John Lamb’s BRING OUT YOUR DEAD. – Diane Fanning, True Crime and Crime Fiction Writer

ADDITIONAL TITLES FROM THIS AUTHOR:

Service With a Sneer: The Unrepentant Recollections of An Old-School Cop by John J. Lamb A retired and sardonic Southern California homicide detective shares his remarkable cop experiences from the 1970s and 1980s. The stories are exciting, heart-rending, disturbing, and at times grotesquely funny. Above all, they are true.

Beach Blanket Bedlam: Volume Two in the Service with a Sneer Chronicles by John J. Lamb The book is a recounting of the author’s varied experiences occurring during the early 1980s when he served as a police patrol officer, hostage negotiator, and crime scene investigator in one of the most violent cities in California.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

John J. Lamb was a homicide investigator, a hostage negotiator, and a detective sergeant in one of the most violent cities in California. He is the author of ten books including the Service With a Sneer Chronicles. John is a frequent panelist on the true crime podcast The Interview Room.

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