UpOver: The Ickies – by Rollo Foxes-Sox

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About the Book

This story presents the life cycle of the very misunderstood dragonfly. Its biology and flying capabilities are woven into an exciting tale of adventure that is based on current scientific research and empiric observations. This is not an ‘icky’ but a gentle insect that helps in balancing our fragile ecosystem.

To be sure, it is a top pyramid predator, destroying annoying and harmful pests that plague our neighborhoods and cause disease. It is regularly misunderstood and because it likes to fly around bodies of water(i.e. swimming pools) often poisoned or simply killed. This is most unfortunate as dragonflies do not bite humans and will often alit on our head or arm as if to say “how’s it go’in today”? But even dragonflies have enemies and so this adventure focusses on how they defend themselves in a very competitive environment building on DownUnder and The Anthology-all tales about how Nature’s insects work hard to survive. We can learn valuable lessons even from the lowly insect world.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Explorer Supremo, he has traveled to many distant lands to detail the life of unusual animals. This latest investigation details the life and habits of the incredible dragonfly-a master aviator, voracious predator and a major preserver of Nature’s balance.

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