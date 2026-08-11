The Last Word: When you figure out that your cats might just have a better handle on life than you do – by Margaret Stewart

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About the Book

What do you do when a determined 20-pound cat decides your breakfast cereal belongs to him? You could try reasoning with him, but anyone who has ever lived with a cat already knows how that story ends. The cat wins.

Welcome to a world where every day is an adventure, every routine is subject to feline approval, and common sense is routinely overruled by whiskers, paws, and an unwavering belief that cats are in charge. This delightful collection of humorous stories and observations invites readers into a household where multiple mischievous felines transform ordinary moments into unforgettable adventures.

Whether you are a lifelong cat lover or simply appreciate the humor hidden in everyday life, these stories will feel wonderfully familiar. From stolen breakfasts and commandeered paperwork to surprise inspections of household chores and midnight races across the furniture, the cats in these pages have a remarkable talent for turning the simplest activities into laugh-out-loud experiences.

Anyone who has shared a home with cats understands the unique blend of joy and frustration they bring. Need to pay bills? A cat appears. Working on an important project? Your paperwork instantly becomes the perfect nap spot. Attempting to fold laundry? Congratulations—you have just provided premium entertainment and a freshly prepared bed.

The stories celebrate the moments cat owners know all too well: the battle for chair ownership, the mysterious disappearance of everyday objects, and the dramatic demands for food delivered by cats who were fed only moments earlier. Readers will recognize the familiar antics, eccentric habits, and larger-than-life personalities that make cats such unforgettable companions.

But beneath the comedy lies something deeper. Living with animals teaches patience, flexibility, and the ability to laugh when things do not go according to plan. Cats have a way of reminding us that life is not meant to be perfectly organized. They interrupt schedules, rearrange priorities, and encourage us to find joy in unexpected moments.

Throughout this collection, readers will meet a cast of memorable feline characters, each with their own quirks, preferences, and talent for creating chaos. Some are affectionate, some are stubborn, and some seem determined to test the limits of human patience. Together, they create a home filled with laughter, surprises, and countless stories worth telling.

At its heart, this book is a celebration of companionship, humor, and the special bond between people and their pets. It embraces the beautiful chaos that animals bring into our lives while honoring the unconditional love that makes every inconvenience worthwhile.

So settle into your favorite chair—assuming a cat has not already claimed it—and prepare to laugh, smile, and recognize a little of your own feline friends in these pages. Because when cats make the rules, life is never predictable, rarely orderly, and always entertaining.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Margaret is a Master Gardener and holds a Master’s Degree in Conservation Biology. Passionate about gardening, beekeeping, cooking, sewing, and collecting vintage kitchen tools, she enthusiastically pursues her interests. She lives (semi) quietly on Florida’s Emerald Coast with her husband and an ever-changing parade of rescue cats.

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