The Model of 1922 Series of Springfield Rifles – by Michael Raborn MD

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About the Book

When interested in the early 22 caliber Springfield Rifles there was no comprehensive study available before now. Multiple articles could be found giving a brief discussion on one or two of this series of rifles, but no in-depth work was available delving into the impetus for this line of weapons, design concepts, production history and in particular the multiple adaptations of these 22 rimfire caliber Springfield rifles. The reader will hear of the initial concern for this line of rifles, that is the need for an inexpensive, rugged and accurate rifle for the training of both civilian and military personnel. This will lead to a series of attempts at both explosive and non explosive systems for the training of marksmanship culminating in the development of a new line of small caliber rifles to be produced at the Springfield Arsenal.

We will see the improvements of the initial design to eventually produce three models of 22 caliber rifles, each better than its predecessor. These improvements were not linear, always involving parallel lines of development that led back into the main line of concern, that is, an improved weapon. These parallel lines of development will include the initial design work on the first model, the Model 1922 Springfield. Next, we will witness the creation of the first and only 22 rimfire caliber International Match rifle ever produced at Springfield. We will see multiple personalities involved in the final push to perhaps the best 22 caliber rifle of the time, the M2 Springfield. Along the way perhaps the most unlikely project will involve the development of a new high velocity, small caliber centerfire varmint cartridge, the 22 caliber Springfield Hornet.

It is our hope that the reader while studying this book will learn as much about these amazing rifles as we have in producing it. We have strived to offer not only text in this endeavor, but also adequate photographs, charts and visual aids to allow the reader to appreciate the full process for the conception, designing, production and evolution of the Model of 1922 Springfield Rifles.

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About the Author:

Michael Raborn was born in the great state of Texas and now resides in the beautiful state of Arkansas. He started collecting in 1980 while still In residency. This often put a strain on the checkbook, something that often also strained his forgiving wife. Concentrating on US military firearms his interests include Krags, Winchester Lee Navies and his favorite, Model of 1922 series of Springfield Rifles.

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