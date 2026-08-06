After the Apocalypse: A Post-Apocalyptic Survival Story – Book Two, Killer – by Chris Russell

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About the Book

After surviving the initial collapse of civilization, KJ believes the worst is behind her. She is wrong.

A ruthless warlord known only as the King is building an empire from the broken remnants of humanity, turning frightened survivors into loyal followers and ruthless soldiers. When KJ and the Old Man rescue a group of prisoners destined for the King’s camp, they ignite a conflict that threatens everyone still struggling to survive.

Their journey takes them across a dangerous and unforgiving landscape where every decision carries consequences and every new ally could become a friend—or an enemy. Along the way they encounter isolated communities, unexpected hope, and people determined to rebuild a better future from the ashes of the old world.

But defeating the King will require more than courage. It will demand sacrifice, trust, and the willingness to fight for something greater than survival itself.

After the Apocalypse: Book 2 continues the acclaimed series with unforgettable characters, gripping action, and a story that explores resilience, community, and the enduring power of hope when everything else has been lost.

Perfect for readers who enjoy character-driven post-apocalyptic fiction filled with adventure, suspense, and optimism.

REVIEWS:

“I would love for you to find a way to make this into a movie.” – Podcast listener

“I absolutely love the entire storyline and all the characters. Excellent job.” – Apocalypse fan

“It made me cry, which I guess is very good writing.” – Podcast fan, From public Spotify comments

RELATED TITLE:

After the Apocalypse: A Story of Pandemic Survival – Book One, The Old Man by Chris Russell In a post-apocalyptic world, the future of humanity depends on an unlikely team: a discredited doctor, a cutthroat lawyer and a military dog.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Chris Russell is an author, technology executive, endurance athlete, and longtime podcaster. His After the Apocalypse novels combine thoughtful speculative fiction with memorable characters and realistic survival challenges. His work reflects a lifelong curiosity about leadership, innovation, and the resilience of ordinary people.

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