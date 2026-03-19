Bound In Blood: A Supernatural Pack Adventure Book 1 – by Marshall Smith

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A world filled with magic and legends. People go about their lives never knowing that what they were taught to be myths…are real.
Vampires, Lycans, Mages, and Demons all real. Ancient forces and secret societies want to rule the modern world. Who will save mankind?
One man assembles a rag tag bunch of supernatural beings to keep the forces of evil at bay.
Come join Lee a wolf Lycan and Val a half-blood vampire as they journey the world and discover new friends and enemies around every turn. Along with twin mages Adam and Jessica who are trying to discover their place in the world.
Will they be able to put their past behind them and coexist to save the world, or will the Crimson Spire succeed in ruling over mankind.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author:
Marshall Smith was born on Fort Polk, Louisiana. He currently resides in North Dakota. He enjoys traveling and meeting new people. Marshall has always been captivated by the supernatural. He enjoys learning about different types of myths and legends from all over the world.
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