Beyond the Sycamores – by Gary Bryan Jones

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Four childhood friends growing up in 1950s Appalachian America make a sacred pledge: if any of them should die, he must return to tell the others what life is like “on the other side.”
Beyond the Sycamores follows these boys as they drift apart into adulthood. Though separated by time and distance, their friendship remains unbreakable, and the oath made in their summer treehouse is never forgotten.
This novel is a powerful reflection on life, endurance, and the hardships that shape us. May your own journey be defined by wise choices, and when you reach the final page of your “book of life,” may you look back and say, “Wow—what a great read.”
A gripping story of hardship and reward, life and death, and the ultimate journey to find oneself.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Gary Bryan Jones is a retired U.S. Army soldier and former military academy instructor. Following his military service, he dedicated his life to fostering underprivileged youth. A 50-year resident of Alaska, Gary lives in a cabin along the historic Iditarod Trail. He is the author of several books, including The Man from Booger Hollow (2025), Whispers from the Trail (2024), The Dragons of Denali (2023), Eleven Days (2022), Lost in the Alaskan Wilderness (2021), The Enchanted Forest (2020), and the multi-edition Winning the Iditarod (2005, 2010, 2025).
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