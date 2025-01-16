Aliens Watch – by Lauryne Wright

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

An urgent call for help has Rowan Layne going rogue in this seventh novel of the Other Worldly series. But it doesn’t take long for her extraterrestrial heroes to catch up and override her solo quest. On top of that, there’s the royal pain-in-the-ass male making his audacious debut with a mysterious mission known as Watch.

Midwest road trips to reconnect with old friends have Rowan munching on Minnesota Honeycrisps while careening down memory lane—and suffering from memory loss. Plus, she’s seeing things that aren’t actually there when she’s not even in Scotland. As if her extrasensory auditory abilities weren’t challenging enough.

Is Rowan glimpsing the future, or her past? Is it ghosts, Bigfoot, or an apparently not-so-mythological Wisconsin creature tormenting her visions and dreams? Perhaps it’s an alien antagonist acting all too horrifically humanlike. Meanwhile, strange fiery streaks make Rowan question who and what are real—and who is not being real with her.

Will an excursion to the agricultural planet Cultura, aka Saturn, and a few of its moons lift her spirits and clear her mind? Because Rowan can’t seem to shake an overwhelming sense of dread.

From kicking ass on Chesapeake Bay to seeking solace on Earth’s moon, Aliens Watch will have you traveling through time, rooting for giants, and pondering who this newest mystery man could possibly be.

About the Author

Former environmental lawyer Lauryne Wright sounds off about world events and discusses her Other Worldly novels in the Luna Moth Woman blog on her author website.

