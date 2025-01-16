Aliens Watch – by Lauryne Wright

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
An urgent call for help has Rowan Layne going rogue in this seventh novel of the Other Worldly series. But it doesn’t take long for her extraterrestrial heroes to catch up and override her solo quest. On top of that, there’s the royal pain-in-the-ass male making his audacious debut with a mysterious mission known as Watch.
Midwest road trips to reconnect with old friends have Rowan munching on Minnesota Honeycrisps while careening down memory lane—and suffering from memory loss. Plus, she’s seeing things that aren’t actually there when she’s not even in Scotland. As if her extrasensory auditory abilities weren’t challenging enough.
Is Rowan glimpsing the future, or her past? Is it ghosts, Bigfoot, or an apparently not-so-mythological Wisconsin creature tormenting her visions and dreams? Perhaps it’s an alien antagonist acting all too horrifically humanlike. Meanwhile, strange fiery streaks make Rowan question who and what are real—and who is not being real with her.
Will an excursion to the agricultural planet Cultura, aka Saturn, and a few of its moons lift her spirits and clear her mind? Because Rowan can’t seem to shake an overwhelming sense of dread.
From kicking ass on Chesapeake Bay to seeking solace on Earth’s moon, Aliens Watch will have you traveling through time, rooting for giants, and pondering who this newest mystery man could possibly be.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Former environmental lawyer Lauryne Wright sounds off about world events and discusses her Other Worldly novels in the Luna Moth Woman blog on her author website.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
Traveling Adventure Road – by Charles W. Sasser
Guilty of No Wrongdoing – by Robbie L. Rogers
Gettysburg: What Duty Demanded by Daniel P. Bricker
The Other Little Black Book by Mel W
American Calamity: The Continentals – by Edward S. Pocock III
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!