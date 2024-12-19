A Greyhound Christmas Mystery – by Randall Wisehart

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Rachel Chance is ready to relax and enjoy her first Christmas with husband Will Keller. However, when walking their greyhounds with her niece, Rachel runs into her neighbor Nora and discovers that she is being accused of a crime. Soon, it is clear that Rachel’s neighbor is in over her head and Rachel jumps in to help. Complicating matters is the fact that Nora and her daughter Sophie have just suffered through a traumatic experience.

As Rachel tries to figure out how to help Nora, Sophie becomes attached to Rachel’s niece Caitlyn and a visiting greyhound, Casey.

Rachel and Will recognize the danger that Nora is in and devise a plan to help her. When additional danger appears from an unexpected source, Rachel and Will need to quickly adapt their plan.

In the end a greyhound’s unconditional love and an unexpected gift provide hope for Nora’s family and for the holiday season.

Related Titles

A Greyt Greyhound Rescue: A Rachel Chance and Will Keller Mystery by Randall Wisehart

Rachel Chance is happy living a simple life with her retired racing Greyhound Abby. When a murder occurs in her neighborhood, Rachel and her new love interest Will face a puzzle with dead ends and find danger in unexpected places.

A Greyt Deception: A Rachel Chance and Will Keller Mystery by Randall Wisehart

Rachel Chance sifts through layers of deception to find a clever murderer. Her Greyhound Abby plays a vital role as the danger mounts. An unexpected ally comes to Rachel’s aid, but will it be enough to bring a killer to justice?

The Habit of Passionate Teaching: Reflections on Teaching For Learning by Deborah Rickey and Randall Wisehart

In The Habit of Passionate Teaching, Deborah Rickey and Randall Wisehart share anecdotes from experienced teachers who have chosen to stay in the teaching profession and share their own insights about effective teaching practices.

Greyhound Blues: A Rachel Chance and Will Keller Mystery by Randall Wisehart

When a colleague is murdered, Rachel Chance starts looking for answers. She discovers some shady business dealings as well as drama involving a proposed jazz museum. The killer is unveiled with unexpected help from Rachel’s Greyhounds.

About the Author

Randall Wisehart is a retired educator. He taught middle school through graduate school. In addition to the Rachel Chance and Will Keller mysteries, he has also written three historical fiction novels for middle grades students and a book about teaching.

Randall lives in east central Indiana with his wife Tammy and their happily retired Greyhounds.

