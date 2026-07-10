A Scammer Asked Us to Change Our Website Listing! And, Boy oh Boy, Are They Sorry Now!!! HA HA HA HA HA!

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Q – Hello, I am contacting you on behalf of Stellar Books Publishing (https://stellarbookspublishing.com). We recently noticed that some internet users are confusing our company with Stellar Literary Press & Media / StellarLiterary.com due to the similarity in company names. To clarify, Stellar Books Publishing is not affiliated, associated, owned, managed, endorsed, or connected in any way with Stellar Literary Press & Media or StellarLiterary.com. Because of this confusion, some potential clients are mistakenly attributing complaints and reports about another company to our business. We respectfully request that you consider adding a clarification note to your article indicating that Stellar Books Publishing is a separate company with different ownership, management, and operations. For reference, we have published an official clarification here: https://stellarbookspublishing.com/official-notice Thank you for your time and consideration. Please let us know if you require any additional information. Sincerely, Stellar Books Publishing

https://stellarbookspublishing.com – Kendra Everly ( info@stellarbookpublishing.co)

A –

Nice try, scammer! Since you wasted your and my time today, we investigated your “company” and, congrats! YOU MADE THE LIST!!! Now, now… No need to thank me for the extra publicity! YOU’RE WELCOME!!!

Here’s what it says:

Stellar Books Publishing / stellarbookspublishing.com / stellarbookpublishing.co

This scammer had the gall to email us, asking us to post an update on our website, saying they aren’t associated with the company directly below this one (on our list). So, we researched this company as well because, you know, this isn’t the first time we’ve received an email like that! And, they did not disappoint! There are SCATHING 1-star reviews about them on TrustPilot. Here are some quotes: “The worst publishing experience I’ve ever had.” “False advertising.” “Stellar Books Publishing Company is the definition of poor service.” “They will steal your money. Please do yourself a favor stay away from this scammers.” There are complaints about them on BBB.org as well. Virtual offices are available at their “Florida address.” Both of the “North Carolina addresses” on their website are houses. Facebook says they’re in PAKISTAN. The featured book on their website, Struggled to Sold, was published before this website existed. We looked for several of their other featured books on Amazon, and couldn’t find them. Like many of the scammers on our list, they have a horizontal strip of major media logos near the top of their website. Their books have not been featured in those. They are committing several violations on THIS LIST.

By the way, does your mother know what you do for a living? She must be very ashamed…

EDITOR’S NOTE: If you think you’ve been contacted by a scammer, or if you are currently being scammed, CONTACT ANGELA right away! She does not charge anything to help scam victims! Beware of “scam recovery services!” Those are scams, too!!! And, remember, spammers are scammers!!! Don’t respond to their emails and never answer the phone if you don’t recognize the number!

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