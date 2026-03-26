AUTHORS! AVOID Stellar Literary / StellarLiterary.com AND Wells Hamilton / WellsHamilton.com!

Q –

Is Stellar Literary a legitimate company? John Belga is represented as an agent. Wants to approach a producer company for a movie. Wants upfront money for me to pay for a screen write. Also Wells Hamilton has also said the same thing. Are they a legitimate company?

Thank You

A –

It’s a scam. That’s not how the industry works. Movie companies pay for screenwriting, not authors.

See:

COMPLAINTS About Stellar Literary Press & Media / StellarLiterary.com!

AUTHOR ALMOST LOST $50K!! We Saved an Author from a FAKE “Fox” Movie Deal, Which is Connected to a Known Publishing Scammer! By Angela Hoy and James M. Walsh, Esq.

How the Fake Sony Pictures Tried to Scam an Author into Hiring a Fake Literary Agent

Wells Hamilton / Wells Hamilton Literary / WellsHamilton.com’s address on their website is a “virtual office” address. They also have stolen book covers on their website. For example, their website was created in 2023 but they have The Raw, Bold Truth: The Memoirs of Johnny B. featured on their homepage. That book was published in 2013 by a different company, and is now out of print. How Stupid Are We? was published in 2022 by a traditional publisher.

If they really published those books that appear on their website, wouldn’t they have those books linked to a purchase page, or even to Amazon to help their authors sell those books?

If you click on Books or Authors at the top of their homepage, this is what you see: “This content is password-protected. To view it, please enter the password below.”

Wells Hamilton is also listed on Writer Beware’s Philippine Publishing Scams List.

You know what’s hilarious? They have this at the bottom of their website: “Wells Hamilton is not affiliated with any fraudulent schemes.”

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