Woman, Raised by Wolves as a Child, Sues Publisher as an Adult…and Then All Hell Breaks Loose!

I was bored on Monday morning. Deleting spam. Answering emails. Trying to plod through the more mundane parts of my job before lunchtime rolled around. I was trying to decide if I should have reheated pizza that day, or a roast beef sandwich with Cheetos.

Frustrated, and with my eyes at the crossing pint, I grabbed my tablet, and turned on Netflix. On occasion, I enjoy listening to documentaries and movies when I’m doing boring tasks.

And, I found one humdinger of a documentary!! Misha and the Wolves tells the story of a young Jewish girl who was taken in by a Catholic family during the Holocaust. She was told that her parents were taken by the Nazis.

Misha ran away in an attempt to find her parents. She ended up living in the woods at age 7, and fending for herself until she met, and was taken in by, a pack of wolves.

Pretty awesome story so far, right? IT GETS BETTER!

Years later, as an adult, she told her story and a small publisher convinced her to write a book. She was supposed to go on Oprah but she dropped out the night before the appearance. She ended up accusing the small publisher of stealing her royalties, and sued. She won.

But, that’s where the story starts to get very, very interesting. Her publisher started to suspect something weird was going on. Could she get the huge judgement against her overturned? Enter historians and genealogists and the twists in this tale get even more juicy!

I admit that I spent the next hour and a half with my eyeballs riveted to the screen, my email in-box long forgotten.

I’m not going to tell you how it ends. You’ll love this documentary!

