Why Do So Many People Prefer Audiobooks Now? And, How Can Authors Spend Only $199 to Tap Into That Market?

Remember back in the day when you saw someone with earbuds/headphones and you assumed they were listening to music? Things have changed! Many people wearing those in public now are listening to audiobooks and podcasts!

For years, I have purchased print books for our children for Christmas and birthday gifts. A couple of weeks ago, our son, Max (age 23), admitted that he no longer reads the books I buy for him. If it’s one he’s interested in, he instead gets online, and finds the audiobook version.

He added that he purchases audiobooks all the time (sometimes more than one a day!), and listens to them back-to-back while he’s working. He’s a welder and he listens to audiobooks through his earbuds, under his welding helmet. He is able to educate and/or entertain himself while doing manual work with his hands. Once he finishes one audiobook, he gets back on Amazon with his phone, and buys another one. He’s addicted and that’s an addiction this mom is very happy about! 🙂

What Max is doing is not at all unusual with the younger generation. However, even older folks (like my husband, who likes to be physically active) have discovered the joy of listening to audiobooks while they are doing busy work.

According to IÉSEG INSIGHTS: “Streaming platforms are developing their ranges of audiobooks, which are particularly popular with the Generation Z, the audience born between the late 1990s and early 2010s. Paradoxically, while young people are reading less, books are increasingly being listened to.”

Audible (where BookLocker’s audiobooks are sold) states, “Study shows nearly half of kids are listening to audiobooks and podcasts.”

And, according to Forbes Magazine, “Respondents have turned to audiobooks because it gives them the ability to read during their busy schedules, is a simpler format to follow along with while multitasking, and can be played right off their smartphone.”

