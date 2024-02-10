True Journalism is DEAD – Do Your Own Research. Part II – by Brian Whiddon, Managing Editor

“A republic … if you can keep it.” – Benjamin Franklin – Sep 18, 1787

What are your beliefs worth if you have to lie to people to get them to believe, too?

Back in 2020, after a convicted armed robber and drug dealer named George Floyd was accidentally killed by a careless Minneapolis police officer, cities exploded into violent chaos. Organized groups of anarchists took to the streets under the guise of “Black Lives Matter” and “Anti-Fascist.” These groups torched buildings, looted businesses, threw incendiary devices and bricks at cops, and literally burned people to death in their businesses. It was Kristallnacht in America, and the modern day Brownshirts labeled everyone who didn’t capitulate to their demands as “NAZIS.” They declared any “Nazi” as a fair target for their wrath. Not even a gay freelance journalist was safe from their deadly rampage. (Homophobia, anyone?)

In the midst of all this violence, a CNN reporter stood in front of a burning building one night – camera rolling – and told the world that these “protests” were “not generally speaking, unruly.” For the next two years, we were spoon fed (or rather FORCE fed) a steady diet of the catch phrase “mostly peaceful protests” every time the media had to report on the anarchy and barbarism taking place in our streets. I realized then that America was in trouble. Not only was almost the entire media apparatus willing to lie to us, but they weren’t even going to bother trying to hide it anymore.

They are still doing it.

This is Part 2 of my article from last week – True Journalism is Dead – Do Your Own Research. In that article, I used a current news story – the “Take Our Border Back” convoy – to highlight the disinformation and downright lies told by the mainstream media to support a political agenda rather than simply tell the real story.

Part 1 of this article can be found HERE. Be sure to check out the comments at the bottom of the page. I had some pushback, and I responded in kind. We published most of the comments we received. The only ones deleted were losers who basically couldn’t come up with much more than “Liar, liar! Pants on fire!” And, I’m simply not going to waste my time engaging in a battle of wits against unarmed opponents.

In this piece, I will follow up on the claims from various media sources, and contrast them with the reality of what actually took place last week and over the weekend. I believe the situation speaks for itself. So called “journalists” made extreme and inflated claims, with the obvious intent to paint the convoy participants as armed, violent racists who were hell-bent on committing anarchy and terrorism on the border. Nothing could have been further from the truth.

To quickly review last week’s article, I showcased three sample “news” articles that claimed, among other things:

– The convoy consisted of armed truckers.

– The plan was to blockade the border.

– The fact that the convoy organizers called themselves an “Army of God” was a clear indicator that the group was likely to be violent.

– That there is no evidence that terrorists are entering the U.S. via the southern border.

Other news stories I read claimed that the convoy participants were “vigilantes,” “right wing extremists,” and militia members.

I followed the event closely. Last Wednesday night, the convoy stopped in Dripping Springs, Texas for music, food, and some speeches. I watched several videos taken at the gathering, and noticed no guns carried by participants. In fact, I’ve seen more guns at a backyard barbeque with my neighbors than I did in this “armed convoy.”

This trend continued throughout the weekend as the 100% peaceful protestors finally gathered on a ranch 20 miles North of Eagle Pass.

Wait! Private ranch? But, all last week the media promised us that the convoy was going to the border! These “right wing extremists” were going to blockade the southern border. We were told that they were going to the border to stop migrants from crossing.

However, to know the actual truth, these breathless “reporters,” banging out panicky articles with their hair on fire needed only to visit the “Take Our Border Back” website, and spend a little time reading. (Some might call this “research.”) There is a page that maps out the routes and destinations. It clearly states that the rally in Texas would be held at Cornerstone Children’s Ranch in Quemado, Texas.

So, why did all of these media outlets claim that this convoy was going “to the border?” Why did they tell us that the convoy was going to “blockade” the border, or that they were going to attempt to stop migrants from crossing the border? Were they too “busy” to do the same research a little guy on a mountain in North Georgia did in 10 minutes on his computer? Did all of these professional “journalists” miss what was printed in plain English on the “right wing extremists’” website? OR, did they simply choose to ignore this material fact, and write up exaggerated, far-fetched accounts of how these scary border protestors were going to start the next Civil War?

And, again, where were the militias? Where were the “vigilantes?” Feel free to go to YouTube and search for “Border Convoy,” and watch all the videos from the rallies. Look carefully for “militia” members wandering around. I bet you won’t find any.

One story that emerged, and was regurgitated by several other outlets, came from some chick on Twitter. I’m serious. Some nobody on Twitter posted video of a war correspondent named Michael Yon, accusing him of antisemitism. Other media, like Newsweek (apparently desperate for news fodder but too lazy to dig very deep) didn’t bother to consider context whatsoever, and ran a story about the whole event “Descending into Antisemitism.

What did Michael Yon say that was so “antisemitic?” He said:

“Another main funder is actually HIAS. HIAS, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. Jewish, right? This is quite interesting because they are actually funding the people, they’re going to come to places like Fort Lauderdale, synagogues, and they’re going to scream, Allah Akbar, and they’re going to shoot the s**t out of them, right? And they’re coming across the border, and they’re just being funded with Jewish money, right?”

Afterward, the whole rally erupted into chants of “Gas the Jews!” – OH, WAIT! I’m wrong. That was at a “mostly peaceful” Free-Palestine rally!

No, what Mr. Yon was talking about was that the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society doesn’t seem to be doing its due diligence in its zeal to help illegal aliens cross into the United States. HIAS, as an NGO, has done a lot of good in the world. But, here in the U.S., they seem hell-bent on assisting the current administration to circumventing standing immigration laws, flooding our country with people who are unscreened and unvetted, and eventually granting them amnesty. Many of these people turn out to be Islamic terrorists.

Oh, yes. Radical Islamic terrorists are coming into the U.S. And, they get financial and legal assistance from HIAS, among other groups.

Want some evidence? Here’s another Newsweek article explaining the horrific rise of Islamic terrorists entering our country unchecked.

Now, I wish Michael Yon had spoken with just a tad less passion than he did while explaining this situation. Unfortunately, he came off sounding like those Hilary supporters who were baying at the moon when it was announced that Trump had won the 2016 election. But Michael Yon’s message made sense – and it wasn’t “antisemitic.”

Mr. Yon was pointing out how crazy it is that a Jewish NGO would spend its money (“Jewish money”), blindly, to help “immigrants” come into the United States when a lot of those “immigrants” are turning out to be from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, etc. And, several of those “immigrants” are on the FBI’s terrorist lists. And, like I said in Part 1 of this story last week, with 1.7 million “gotaways,” how many of THOSE are terrorists?

HIAS will have blood on its hands when one of these people that its money has helped across the border someday walks into a synagogue and opens fire. Antisemitism is at an all time high in this country. But, it’s not coming from border convoy participants. Instead, look to our Ivy League colleges, our pro-Palestinian organizations, and our House of Representatives. And these antisemites predominantly seem to espouse left-wing ideologies. One would think that HIAS, in the interest of protecting the lives of other Hebrews, would be pressuring the Biden administration to shut the borders down, and start enforcing the immigration laws that are already on the books to prevent dangerous people from entering into the U.S. I mean, it’s kind of on the same level of stupidity as Americans financing the illegal entry of people from countries who hold mass rallies and chant “Death to America” – wouldn’t you say?

But, no one in the media is willing to actually read what someone connected to this rally said, and report it within its context. Rather, like Pavlov’s dogs, as soon as they hear the words “Jew” or “Jewish,” they deliver the knee-jerk reaction of calling that person an antisemite.

As the weekend rolled on without any “right wing” violence to report on, the media began to focus on what a huge flop they think the whole thing was. Make note of that. First, they wanted to scare everybody into thinking that this was a dangerous mob of lunatics who were going to start a war within this country. When they didn’t get what they wanted, they shift their reporting about how “ridiculous” and “underwhelming” this group was and that people like this are not to be taken seriously. 100% hypocrisy. And, all the while, not a single one of these outlets has the integrity to say, “It appears we were wrong.”

But, that’s the whole point, isn’t it? They never admit being wrong because they aren’t attempting to be right. Rather than trying to discover the truth, and report it accurately, they are trying to sway the thinking of the American people. If the media cannot demonize the people and ideas that they openly oppose, then that same media will ridicule and mock them.

That’s the bottom line. The media has cast off objectivity in favor of activism. And, for the most part, it works in only one direction. Anyone who believes in the U.S. Constitution is a “right wing extremist.” Anyone who chooses to live their lives in accordance with the teachings of Jesus Christ are “Christian nationalists.” Anyone who doesn’t want wholesale murder of unborn babies wants to “deny women their rights.” Anyone who doesn’t want little children to be sexualized in school is ”homophobic” or “transphobic.” Anyone who speaks out at a school board meeting against children being exposed to pornography in school libraries is a “domestic terrorist.” If you don’t want to have an experimental poison injected into your body at the command of government bureaucrats, you are an “anti-vaxxer.” Those of us who don’t spend every minute of our lives apologizing for being white are “white supremacists.” Anyone who doesn’t want to facilitate Muslim terrorists killing and beheading people are “islamophobes.” If you want fair and honest elections in this country, you are a “conspiracy theorist.” And, if you try to “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances,” then you are a threat that must be stopped by any means necessary.

To put it in a nutshell, fall in line, obey without question, or be labelled an outcast – or worse.

I will conclude this article by acknowledging that at least one big media name did bother to publish an article that was truly accurate. Journalist Jason Allen filed a report with CBS News that genuinely offered ‘just the facts.’ It is clear. It is concise. And, it didn’t take sides. This is a shining example of what journalism should return to, and what America deserves.