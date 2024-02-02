True Journalism is DEAD. Do Your Own Research! – by Brian Whiddon, Managing Editor

If you’ve read the WritersWeekly “In The News” column with any kind of regularity, you’ve probably noticed that we aren’t big fans of the news media in general. And, there is good reason for that. Most of the mainstream news media have given up on reporting the news, and taken up the cause of spreading propaganda, and driving agendas. Most of those agendas seem to be those embraced by Marxists and other anti-American/anti FREEDOM types who think we should all give up our rights, and bow to a centralized authority who will tell us what we can say, where we can go, what we can own, and what god we must worship.

Last Sunday, I first heard of a “convoy of armed truckers headed for the US/Mexico border.”

A voice in my head said, “That doesn’t sound quite right.” I mean, how are a bunch of truckers going to make any money parking their trucks on the border, and sitting there trying to keep illegal aliens from crossing?

So, I started a Google search and, sure enough, much of the media was feverishly reporting, with its hair seemingly on fire, that a “convoy” of truckers was heading for the Texas border to “blockade” it. Some stories mentioned that the convoy was “armed.” But even worse … much worse; the detail that caused these journalist to wail and gnash their teeth – these trucking marauders were calling themselves an “Army of GOD!”

Imagine the horror. CHRISTIANS trying to protect the U.S. border! But, was that what was really happening?

Well, I had an intimate evening planned with my wife. So, I put my phone away for the night, and we had a wonderful dinner at a speakeasy-themed restaurant in Chattanooga…complete with a secret entrance through a bookcase in a hotel lobby. I didn’t look into the story again until the next morning. I considered heading out to Texas myself to collect facts, interview some of these people, and see just what was really going on with this convoy. However, I was later able to find plenty of folks involved in that convoy being interviewed and posting videos online.

The “Media” versus the Truth

Once we were home again, I started wading through the breathless, panicked warnings that the mainstream media outlets were dishing out. Then, I went to the website of the convoy organizers. There was nothing about guns and arms. They were not going to block the border. They weren’t even going to be ON the border. They were, of course, not going to confront the Border Patrol or any other government agencies. In fact, I found several statements by the organizers of this protest that insisted that it would remain peaceful, and that anyone causing trouble would be removed from the group. They planned three peaceful rallies in three states to bring awareness to the dangerous situation of allowing anyone and everyone to infiltrate our country.

Clearly, things weren’t adding up. So, I decided to start compiling a list of the “sky is falling” claims you will find on all the major news sites (and some not-so-major outlets), and then compare those claims to the truth. If you are a professional writer, and any kind of intellectual, then you should be outraged at how stupid some “journalists” think you are. I don’t care what side of the political fence you are on. You should be outraged that you are being lied to by people calling themselves “journalists” who do little to no actual research before spewing out their opinions and biases as “facts.” You can find out just how stupid they think you are by simply doing some of your own research into the stories that you read in the “news” today.

My first example is a story from CBS News in Austin, TX.

CBS chose to make the claim that the “Convoy,” which would have to include all participants and organizers, are planning to “blockade” the border.

The group that is organizing this protest is called “Take Our Border Back.” Their website is: https://takeourborderback.com

I would like to challenge anyone to scour that website and find where it explains any plans to “blockade” the border. It doesn’t exist. CBS Austin didn’t list any sources from within the convoy or the organizers expressing a plan to blockade the border. They don’t have any quotes from anyone within the convoy stating this to be the goal. It was simply untrue.

The rallies and protests will take place on Saturday, February 3rd, in three cities. If you look at their website, they’re telling people to bring their lawn chairs, coolers, and “a kind heart.” You won’t see THAT in the mainstream media! At this moment, CBS Austin is making a FALSE claim as to the stated goals of this group.

You can even read the group’s declaration of their intent RIGHT HERE, and see for yourself if they are calling for a blockade of the border.

CBS Austin also chose to quote some egghead academic named professor Ruth Braunstein, who vomited out this little gem of brilliance for our benefit:

“When people believe that they are working on behalf of God, they might be willing to resort to relatively extreme measures … and so you have a politically volatile situation that could become much more so, in part because of this rhetoric.”

Oh yeah, Ruth. I know what you mean. People working on behalf of their God certainly can be extreme. We saw that on October 7 in Israel. We saw it on September 11, 2001. “Allahu Akbar,” Ruth. We’ve seen it in Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria, and Qatar. We see it in Iran and Iraq. We’ve seen it in the old Soviet Union and China when Communism became the people’s god. We saw it in the streets of Ferguson, Portland, New York, and Seattle when “Anti-Racism” and “Defund the Police” become people’s gods.

But, when Christians actually stand up, and start asking for change, these people really freak out. It’s because most Christians cannot be swayed to worship the gods mentioned above. The Roman Empire didn’t like Christians because they wouldn’t worship the Caesars as gods. England didn’t like Christians who wouldn’t worship God and a king equally. Hitler put Christians in concentration camps because they wouldn’t blindly follow him as a god. China persecutes Christians because they won’t give up God and worship the Communist party. The same goes for North Korea and many countries in Africa.

VICE was quick to bang out a long list of speculations and knee-jerk clichés.

Notice the irrational fear these people have of Christians. Look at how terrified they are of a religion based on “Love thy neighbor,” and “Pray for your enemies,” and “Do not repay evil for evil.”

I love this new label they have created, “Christian Nationalist.” What exactly is the “Christian Nation?” We Christians do not have a nation. True followers of Jesus Christ do not even consider this WORLD their permanent home. The Bible tells us: “But our citizenship is in Heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ.” (Phillipians 3:20)

These media outlets fear what they do not understand. Christians do not have a “nation.” Again, Jesus said, “If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.” (John 15:19) But, nowhere does the Bible tell us to stay silent and not speak out when the nation we live in is going down the wrong path. And the 1st Amendment to the United States Constitution says that we have the right to gather and protest things the government does that we do not agree with .

Another outright lie I found in this VICE story stated:

“Two weeks ago the Texas National Guard seized control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas—an epicenter of unauthorized border crossings—and erected razor wire around it, effectively limiting Border Patrol’s access to the area. It was an act of aggression in a simmering dispute between Texas and the federal government over who has jurisdictional authority over the border.”

Firstly, notice their opinion that : “It was an act of aggression…” Placing razor wire around a park OWNED by the state, or a local municipality, by a state entity empowered by the Governor of that state is not an act of “aggression.” The National Guard did not attack the Border Patrol. They did not shoot at the Border Patrol. They entered the park, asked the Border Patrol to leave, and the Border Patrol complied.

Secondly, Shelby Park in within the city of Eagle Pass. It is not “the border.” So Shelby Park falls under the jurisdictional authority of the state of Texas – not the federal government.

Next, the National Guard is not limiting the Border Patrol’s access to the park. Listen to this account from freelance journalist Chuck Holton. At the 5-minute, 12-second mark, he specifically states that he has observed Border Patrol coming and going in and out of the park, even launching their patrol boats at the boat ramps there. I wonder if Tess Owen, the author of this piece of garbage published by VICE, drove down to Texas and observed the situation before writing this crap. I’m willing to bet she didn’t.

VICE goes on to say, “Days later, a migrant woman and two children drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass. The Biden Administration claimed that the Texas National Guard prevented Border Patrol from saving them, which Texas has denied.” This statement is crafted to make you believe that this drowning was the fault of the Texas National Guard.

Tess doesn’t mention how many illegal aliens drowned in the Rio Grande before Texas locked down Shelby Park. Would it interest you to know that hundreds of “migrants” have died in the desert every year trying to enter our country illegally? Is that the fault of Texas? She also doesn’t state what side of the border this woman and children were on when they drowned. Do you know?

That’s extremely lazy “journalism.” So, we are to assume that a commissioned officer in the National Guard, hearing that there were people drowning in the river, said, “NO, you cannot go save them.” But, if Tess Owen had more than two brain cells to rub together, she might have found what I found on the Texas Military Department website – the official account from soldiers on the ground during that incident – not “the Biden Administration”, who hasn’t had any desire to get anywhere within 500 milies of the southern border since 2021.

When the Border Patrol notified the National Guard that there were people drowning, the soldiers had already acquired visual confirmation that Mexican authorities were recovering the bodies.

Of course, if you want to villainize Texas and the Guard, you run a story about a woman and her kids drowning while they blocked Shelby Park. But, let’s be honest about who’s fault that drowning is. Who drags two children into a deep, flowing river in the middle of the night? The National Guard didn’t drown them. The woman made a choice that cost lives. Period.

Finally, VICE couldn’t restrain themselves from publishing this: “These latest developments have aroused civil war fantasies on fringe forums, as well as on the social media accounts of GOP lawmakers and right-wing political commentators.”

I’ve read the forums. I’ve heard the talk. The talk of civil war is not “fantasy.” Its fear. People who believe in the Constitution fear what’s happening in our country right now. They fear authority figures who label Christians as “nationalists.” They fear a government who describes anyone demanding that government officials obey the law as “a right wing extremist.” They fear a government that let its FBI label mothers who speak out a school board meetings as “Domestic Terrorists.” And, by the way, who was it exactly who kept yelling “No Justice – No Peace” all through the summer of 2019? Was that “right wing extremists?”

Finally, there’s WIRED, which is supposed to be a magazine about computers and technology. It wouldn’t seem that politics and border disputes would be in their wheelhouse. But, why should they let something like ignorance stop them from publishing an article about it.

There’s that knee-jerk description again. Will someone please explain in the comments below what a “far-right extremist” is? Have the convoy organizers rounded up an entire race of people for extermination? Did they fly some planes into buildings in a major city? Did they riot and burn cities down over a criminal getting shot while trying to kill a police officer? Somebody just tell me, what these people have actually done that makes them “far-right wing extremists?”

It seems that the WIRED team gets their “news” from the Internet – not real life. The report seems to focus more on what people are saying online (where you can say anything anonymously.) And it appears that WIRED cherry picked the chat forums they searched to find just the kind of scary things that people have said to get us all afraid that there is a “militia” member behind every tree.

According to WIRED: “One group member suggested others bring ‘kits’ to the planned rallies so that ‘if stuff goes down you will be able to protect yourselves and help out.”

(By the way, “Kit” refers to gear and weapons worn and carried to conduct a military operation.)

Wow. ‘Kits’, huh? Do they mean like the kits being shown off by these ANTIFA members?? Or maybe we are talking about the ‘kits’ carried by this group calling themselves NFAC (or Not F***ing Around Coalition) who march in the streets fully armed, wearing military gear and body armor while demanding that statues they don’t like be torn down? Or, could we be talking about the ‘kits’ being proudly displayed by these Black Lives Matter protestors in public streets? Or maybe we are talking about the “kit” that ANTIFA member Michael Reinoehl was packing when he hid in a parking garage waiting for an unarmed “right winger” to walk by, then ambushed the guy, shooting and killing the unarmed man in the streets of Portland. Are these the “kits” WIRED is talking about?

Or, does WIRED want to make us believe that only “right wing extremists” have “kits” and talk about self defense? And, as my examples above clearly show, there are just as many (if not more so) Marxists, left-wing anarchists, and black supremacists armed to the teeth in this country as there are Constitutional militia types. However, it would seem that the leftists are far more prone to use their “kits.”

As I write this article, I’m watching a live YouTube video being broadcast from the Texas convoy. About 400 people are sitting around in lawn chairs, listening to people playing music and singing onstage. I hear people talking about how they love their country, and support the National Guard troops. One couple is talking about their son who is in rehab for fentanyl. Oh my God … now the reporter is PRAYING with those people – in the open! There is a large cross in front of the stage. I’m looking very closely for guns. I was in the Army and I was a cop. I’m TRAINED to look for and identify guns – both open and concealed. I’ve only seen ONE gun…and that was on a police officer. Watch the video. How many armed “right wing extremists” do you see?

So, laughably, WIRED wants to take the words of ONE person, in ONE chat room on the Internet, to paint a picture of huge “right wing” mobs with guns storming the border. Sorry, WIRED. You should stick to reporting on video games.

Another extremely ignorant statement I found in the WIRED article was this:

“…one member claimed, without evidence, that the Border Patrol is ‘letting known terrorists into the US.'” (bold emphasis added by me)

They made sure to inject the phrase “without evidence” into this, which is completely – and provably – false. And, I will now prove it.

THIS PAGE is from the House Committee on Homeland Security. The information I am about to present is directly from government agencies and officials’ testimonies before a congressional committee. These are THEIR numbers.

“In Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, CBP arrested 35,433 illegal aliens with criminal convictions nationwide, including 598 known gang members. In addition, 294 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended at the Southwest border between ports of entry since the beginning of FY 2021.”

This means that out of all the illegal aliens that were caught crossing the border since 2021, 294 were on the terrorist watch list.

“Under President Biden and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources have confirmed over 1.7 million known gotaways at the Southwest border.”

This means that 1.7 MILLION people illegally crossed our border, were at least observed by Border Patrol, but were not caught. How many of these were on our terrorist watch lists? It only took 19 to bring down the Twin Towers, and kill 2,977 innocent Americans – not counting all the first responders who have died from contamination over the last 22 years.

And, just recently, government documents were leaked that CONFIRM a known terrorist was detained at the border, and released into the US, allowed to remain free in the US for a year, and eventually arrested. So, without any doubt whatsoever, there IS evidence that “Border Patrol is “letting known terrorists into the US.”

WIRED published an article that was full of deception, and speculation. And, it was all simply to convince readers of their biased opinion that anyone going to a protest near the border is a crazy, dangerous, radical criminal who is a threat to our entire way of life here in America.

This is not an article about the border. It’s not an article about “left wing” politics versus “right wing” politics. But, the devil is in the details. WritersWeekly is about professional writing. That being the case, journalism falls into our purview. And, right now, the state of “journalism” in this country is abysmal, if not downright dangerous, and a serious threat to our representative republic system of government.

Many people calling themselves “journalists” are doing everything they can to hide the truth from the American people. Unfortunately, too many of the American people are too lazy to do just a little more clicking to find out just how accurate (or inaccurate) these stories actually are. Don’t be one of them. Do your own research. Seek out the truth for yourself. And, if you aspire to be a journalist, be strong enough to tell the truth wherever the chips may land. By getting in bed with the government, and telling lies to the people to forward its agenda, you will eventually become a slave to it.

TO BE CONTINUED! I will write a PART II to this story next week after the Border Convoy and protests are finished to see just how many of these “reporters'” warnings and speculations actually came true.

