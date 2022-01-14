If You Can’t Get Writing Work Right Now, You Have Only Yourself to Blame

The worldwide labor shortage isn’t just affecting brick and mortar businesses. It’s affecting companies that contract with freelancers as well.

Each week, Ali here finds approximately 30 new freelance writing jobs, which we post on WritersWeekly. Of course, anyone clicking on those links can find even more freelance jobs on those sites.

In our 20+ year history, we have never seen so many freelance writing opportunities ripe for the picking. Pay is higher for writers because of the shortage, and there are more freelance jobs than anybody has time to apply for. In the beginning of the pandemic, we assumed it was because there were so many people forced to work from home. However, most businesses have brought people back yet there are still just as many freelance opportunities available…if not more because of the reasons listed below.

What’s causing the ongoing labor shortage?

Early last year, I assumed it was because people were getting unemployment benefits so they didn’t want to work (and, thus, lose those benefits). However, the federal benefits expired and the labor shortage didn’t get any better. In fact, it’s gotten progressively worse.

You could blame the child tax credits that people are getting but I get those checks each month, too, and, believe me, nobody can survive on that amount of money.

The media is stating that people are reprioritizing things in their lives and that some people just don’t want to work anymore. However, how are those people eating???

Many people simply moved from a job they hated to one they loved (or hated less). Nothing like a pandemic and seeing one’s mortality to make your priorities in life change, right?

Of course, with schools being closed, opened, closed again, opened again, etc., it only makes sense that one parent stay at home during these times. Otherwise, they are forced into and out of the work force over and over again.

At BookLocker and WritersWeekly (launched in 1997), all of our employees have always worked from their homes. Why?

I hate office politics. If you hire excellent people, they will do an excellent job for you no matter where they are located. I get a LOT more done if I’m not being interrupted several times every hour. I hate Hate HATE wearing panty hose. Not having an office saves a LOT of money and we can pass those savings onto our authors.

A record number of Americans retired last year. While some of those people may eventually go back to the workforce, their vacancies can be filled by others. But, there are too many vacancies!

Many industries have moved jobs to remote status only – many of those permanent. Anybody who spent all day long on a computer could very well do that job at home, and could have been doing so for years. It took a pandemic for employees and employers to figure that out. Unfortunately, many companies have big-headed CEOs that feel the need to not only micro-manage their employees, but also enjoy the (often) fake accolades they receive from their employees on a daily basis.

Being a writer doesn’t mean you can only get jobs writing articles for magazines. There are endless possibilities! Writing, copywriting, blogging, product reviews, content production, ghostwriting, SEO content… The list goes on and on.

If you are still struggling to find writing jobs, you’re doing something wrong.

There are some ways to ensure you’ll come out in front of the pack:

1. Your writing must be excellent. I receive query letters every day from people who are pretending to be professional writers. The quality of the writing is horrible. If your query letter or proposal has errors, that means your future writing will as well. Publishers and editors know that, and will delete your email. If you are not a trained writer, get training – not only in writing, but also punctuation, capitalization, and spelling. There are countless online classes available.

If you simply don’t have the skills to be a writer, do not try to trick editors into thinking you do. They will know right away. Trust me on that. You can’t pretend to be a good writer. That would be like pretending you know Algebra, and doing some sample problems in front of a math professor. You can’t fake it.

2. Do NOT send out “spam” proposals to anybody and everybody. Every editor knows when they’re being spammed by an applicant. There are many reasons why those are so noticeable, which I won’t go into here. Just. Don’t. Do. It.

3. Only apply for jobs that you know you can do. Going after an editor job, when you have no editing experience, is a waste of your time, and everybody else’s.

4. Read QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments – SECOND EDITION.

You can get it FOR FREE RIGHT HERE.

HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.

