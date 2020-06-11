55 Dos and Don’ts of Book Selling – Do You Want a FREE Copy of My New Book? Sure You Do!!

In two weeks, my new book will launch and I am offering a free copy to all of YOU! To add your name to the list, shoot an email to me at: angela@writersweekly.com

If you don’t already subscribe to WritersWeekly (it’s free!), I’ll add you to the list, and I’ll send you your download link for the PDF version of the book. Yes, that’s the entire cost – being on our email list, which you can, of course, unsubscribe from at any time. If you’re already a subscribe, great!! And, thank you!! 🙂

Here’s a sneak peek of the contents:

55 Dos and Don’ts of Book Selling

Dos

1 – 3: Your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet, Growing Your Fan Base EARLY, Rules for Personal (Online) Engagement, and the Importance of Using Humor

4 – 7: Priming Your Website and Email Newsletter for Optimum Book Sales; Growing Your List Using Freebies (like this book!)

8 – 10: The Secrets to Successful Social Media Selling!

11 – 13: Print and Carry THESE TWO ITEMS for Higher Book Sales!

13 – 15: The Friend Selling Trend; Pictures (Memes) Sell More Than Words; Building Your List With Contests

16 – 18: How to Tank Your Search Engine Rankings; Newsletter Frequency (or, How I Quadrupled My Monthly Sales); Are You Sure Your Keywords and Categories are Finding YOUR Book’s Target Audience?

19 – 22: How to Turn Your Readers’ Comments into Graphic Advertisements; Email Signatures; Free Content = Subscribers + Ongoing Sales; A FAR Better Place Than Bookstores to Sell Books

23 – 26: Book Signings are Boring, Parties are NOT!; Enhancing Your Book Page on Amazon and Other Sites; Approaching Websites with High Google Rankings

27 – 31: When You SHOULD Considering Paying for Advertising; Press Releases are Boring, News is NOT; Using Easy and CHEAP Promotional Videos, How to Convince Websites to Make Money Selling Your Book without Costing You a Penny!

32: Launch Your Comment Marketing Campaign! – Social Media, Links to Major News Outlets, News Syndicates (the Golden Nugget!), The Most Popular Magazines, and YouTube!

33 – 35: Placing Ads in Your Books – A HUGE Missed Opportunity!; Tweaking your Categories and Keywords after Publication for a Sales Boost

Don’ts

36 – 37: How to Get Blacklisted by ISPs; Why Email Campaigns Can Be a HUGE Rip-off, and Can Ruin Your Reputation

38 – 39: How to Lose Your Website and Social Media Accounts in One Fell Swoop!; The Big Book Returns Rip-off

40 – 41: Don’t Post and Ghost; How to Instantly Anger 50% of Your Potential Readers

42 – 44: The 2 Major Reasons a Book Just Won’t Sell; Avoiding Single-source Marketing

45 – 48: The Four Biggest Time Wasters in Book Marketing

49 – 54: The Six Biggest Money Wasters in Book Marketing

55: DON’T Ignore Fake Book Reviews and DON’T Publish Your Next Book with a Rip-off Publisher!

To sign up for your free copy, shoot me an email to angela@writersweekly.com. 🙂

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

