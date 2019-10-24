SHAME!! Dog Ear Publishing Accused of Not Paying Royalties and Not Responding to Authors….but IS STILL BILLING THEIR AUTHORS’ ANNUAL FEES?!

In case you’ve missed all the disturbing happenings with Dog Ear Publishing this year, you can get caught up by clicking HERE, and HERE, and HERE, and HERE. There’s more but you’ll get the gist of it at those links.

We keep expecting their website to shut down but, nope! Despite the numerous complaints posted about Dog Ear Publishing not paying royalties, and not responding to their authors, and the revocation of their Better Business Bureau accreditation, AND the Watchdog Alert posted about them by the Alliance of Independent Authors, they are still, today, soliciting new authors on their website. That’s right! They’ll gladly take $1,599 to $10,760 from you today but will you ever receive royalties from them? Will they even respond to your emails after you sign up?!

It’s one thing to be accused (repeatedly) of not paying your authors’ royalties and/or to be accused of not responding to authors’ emails but it’s QUITE ANOTHER to have the balls to actually send your authors an invoice for their “Market Access Renewal Agreement!” What is that, you ask? It’s an annual fee that most publishers charge to keep a book active. The largest print on demand printer, which is owned by Ingram, charges the fee to publishers, and publishers then pass this fee on to their authors, while adding a bit to pay for their own processing fees, etc.

Dog Ear charges authors $20 per title, per year.

Last week, we received an email from a Dog Ear Publishing author, which contained a copy of an email from Dog Ear Publishing asking for $20 per title to keep his books active. That’s right! Despite the fact that they’ve been accused of ghosting some of their authors (not responding to emails), and despite the fact that they owe potentially thousands in royalties to authors, dating back months, or longer, they still found the time to send emails to their authors asking for $$$!!!

Their email says any “existing profit” is deducted from the annual fees but, if an author isn’t getting his or her royalties, how does that even matter? Oh, and they’ll be happy to let you pay EARLY if you want to!

Shouldn’t Dog Ear pay all the royalties they owe before asking their authors for more money?!

Incidentally, this author has seven books coming out. Dog Ear is going to lose out on all of that business because of their actions.

NOTE: “TheRealKostroff (at) gmail (dot) com” is asking other Dog Ear Authors to contact that group, saying, “A group of us have gathered together to share resources and coordinate actions.”

Any Dog Ear Publishing authors looking for a new publisher will be warmly welcomed by BookLocker, which has been in business for more than 20 years, has an excellent reputation, and has never made even one late royalty payment. BookLocker’s D.I.Y. program is only $78.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

