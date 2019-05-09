“Publish America is out of business and I’m now going to self-publish. How can I get Amazon to remove my old books from their site?”

Q –
I have two books published by Publish America and they are out of business. I am currently rewriting both books with different titles and a few minor changes. I plan to self-publish the new books. Who at Amazon can I contact to have the original books removed?
– M.
A –
Please see:
Is Your Defunct Publisher Still Selling Your Book, and Pocketing All the Money? HERE’S HOW TO GET AMAZON TO REMOVE YOUR BOOK FROM THEIR SITE!
Also, BookLocker has a Disgruntled Author Publishing Package for authors who are unhappy with their current publisher, or who are the victims of a defunct firm.
You can see details and the price RIGHT HERE.
🙂
i am not sure why amazon has to remove any book for sale
The book is no longer for sale because Tate Publishing is out of business.
– Angela