“Publish America is out of business and I’m now going to self-publish. How can I get Amazon to remove my old books from their site?”

May 9, 2019 2 Comments

Q –

I have two books published by Publish America and they are out of business. I am currently rewriting both books with different titles and a few minor changes. I plan to self-publish the new books. Who at Amazon can I contact to have the original books removed?

– M.

A –

Please see:

Is Your Defunct Publisher Still Selling Your Book, and Pocketing All the Money? HERE’S HOW TO GET AMAZON TO REMOVE YOUR BOOK FROM THEIR SITE!

Also, BookLocker has a Disgruntled Author Publishing Package for authors who are unhappy with their current publisher, or who are the victims of a defunct firm.

You can see details and the price RIGHT HERE.

2 Responses to "“Publish America is out of business and I’m now going to self-publish. How can I get Amazon to remove my old books from their site?”"

  1. sam browne  May 10, 2019 at 11:10 am

    i am not sure why amazon has to remove any book for sale

    • By Angela Hoy - Publisher of WritersWeekly.com  May 10, 2019 at 1:24 pm

      The book is no longer for sale because Tate Publishing is out of business.

      – Angela

