“Publish America is out of business and I’m now going to self-publish. How can I get Amazon to remove my old books from their site?”

Q –

I have two books published by Publish America and they are out of business. I am currently rewriting both books with different titles and a few minor changes. I plan to self-publish the new books. Who at Amazon can I contact to have the original books removed?

– M.

A –

Please see:

Is Your Defunct Publisher Still Selling Your Book, and Pocketing All the Money? HERE’S HOW TO GET AMAZON TO REMOVE YOUR BOOK FROM THEIR SITE!

Also, BookLocker has a Disgruntled Author Publishing Package for authors who are unhappy with their current publisher, or who are the victims of a defunct firm.

You can see details and the price RIGHT HERE.

