BookNarrators.com is Seeking EXPERIENCED Audiobook Narrators

If you have a friend who is an Audiobook Narrator, please share this article with him/her! 🙂

BookNarrators.com is a new company that has obtained an exclusive contract to provide audiobook narration services to BookLocker.com. They will also be providing services for independent authors and publishers.

The site is live but they are still building their list of audiobook narrators.

To get in on the ground floor, narrators need to contact them quickly. Narrators are being added to the site on a first accepted/first listed basis.

Narrators must have previously narrated at least three audiobooks, and must be able to provide mp3 samples. Of course, the narrators must have the correct equipment and software necessary to provide audiobook narration services.

If chosen to be included on the site, each narrator will need to provide:

A professional headshot

An mp3 sample of his/her voice of two to five minutes. More than one sample is acceptable.

A short bio

A list of audiobooks he/she has narrated

His/her rates

His/her estimated turnaround time

You can find the audiobook narrator application RIGHT HERE.

Their terms are extremely fair. The narrators are paid directly by the authors/publishers and the narrators work directly with those clients. Best of all, the agreement is non-exclusive. Narrators can continue to work with their current clients, and can independently solicit their own future clients as well.

If you want to see how they present each narrator, click HERE for female voices and HERE for male voices.

Since Amazon and many other sites don’t sell audiobooks with Artificial Intelligence (AI) voices, BookNarrators.com only works with real human voice actors.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE