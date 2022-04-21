Any Writer Who Sends Me This Kind of Filth Will Be Reported to the Authorities

We live in a sick, SICK world!

I opened a hand-written letter this week, unsolicited (of course!), that contained a graphic short story. The punctuation, spelling, and writing were extremely poor. When I got to page six, I almost vomited. I think the writer might be a pedophile. If he is not, I think he certainly has the propensity to become one.

I believe, based on it being hand-written, and so poorly written, that the writer was getting his rocks off by sending that story to me. He knows no reasonable person or company would publish it. In mailing this to me, unsolicited, he may have violated federal law. And, the fact that he sent it across state lines could result in harsher penalties.

According to this law firm:

“Federal obscenity laws make it a crime to buy, sell, make, or produce obscene material. Obscene material can include written words, visual depictions, or spoken words. The definition of obscenity is anything that fits the definition upheld by the Supreme Court in Miller vs. California.”

According to Justice.gov, this is one part of the three prong test to determine if something is obscene:

“Whether a reasonable person finds that the matter, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

The writer’s last name was illegible but he actually provided his real address. Using that, I found that he lives with an older woman who may be his mother. He is in his 30s. They live in an apartment. And, it looks like his father also has a business registered at that address.

Today, that letter is being forwarded to his local police department. Anyone who sends me filth that mentions children will be reported to their local authorities. Period.

