I Believe Children Shouldn’t Be Exposed to Sexual Content and Now I’m a HOMOPHOBIC RACIST? HA HA HA!

As you may recall last week, I unknowingly put myself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture crowd when I wrote an article about books with sexual content being increasingly available in school libraries – including elementary schools.

We received several public comments applauding my thoughts, and several public comments stating the opposite. You can read those comments, along with my responses, under the article.

What you didn’t get to see were the supportive emails I received from people who were too afraid to post comments on the site (because they were afraid of the cancel culture mob). I also received several emails that were very disturbing. More on that below.

Around 90% of the emails (including from parents, teachers and librarians) thanked me for trying to protect children from pornography in school libraries. However, some people who said they disagreed with me called me anti-gay, anti-trans, and even a white supremacist.

Yep, I can’t make this stuff up! Nowhere in my article did I mention homosexuality, transgenderism, racism, or any of the “sensitive” topics in the news these days. My article simply mentioned SEXUAL CONTENT and I noted two specific examples – books describing sex between teenagers in graphic detail. One of those books (though long, long ago) was in an elementary school library (Kindergarten through 4th Grade). My child was six years old when he brought that book home.

There are worse things available for our children these days. FAR worse. One common theme coming from people contesting my article was that kids can access anything on the Internet now. So, that means we should hand them porn on a silver platter AT SCHOOL? We should interrupt their innocent hours of education away from home by introducing sexual thoughts into their minds? Just because they might find it online at some point??

Here’s the thing – schools have computers with FILTERS. But, there are no filters when these physical books appear on school shelves. And, it is the PARENTS’ responsibility to police their child’s Internet usage at home. (And, many parents also have filters.)

I’m sure many of you have seen the headlines for the book “Lawn Boy.” Several weeks ago, I bought the book.

Here is just one passage from the book:

“Fags don’t pay taxes?”

“No, dumbshit, illegals. And for your information, they’re not normal”

“Mexicans?”

“No, fags.”

What’s normal, then, Nick? Tell me that. Your porn habit? The way you talk about women?”

“Oh, like you don’t watch porn?”

“Actually, no.”

“You’re a liar.”

“What if I told you I touched another guy’s dick?” I said.

“Pff.” Nick waved me off and turned his attention back to his beer.

“What if I told you I sucked it?”

“Will you please just shut up already?”

“I’m dead serious, Nick.”

“Well, I’d say you were a fag.”

“I was ten years old, but it’s true. I put Doug Goble’s dick in my mouth.”

“The real-estate guy?”

“Yeah.”

Nick looked around frantically, “What the fuck are you talking about, Michael?”

“I was in fourth grade. It was no big deal.”

Cringing, Nick held his hands out in front of him in a yield gesture. “Stop.”

“He sucked mine, too.”

Do you want YOUR child reading a book that normalizes child sexual assault? That tells kids it’s okay, at the age of 10, to perform oral sex on a grown man? If you do think it’s okay, YOU NEED HELP!

You know what’s interesting? That nobody online is complaining about the book calling homosexuals “fags,” nor the comments about “Mexicans.” No, the woke folks seem FAR more concerned with getting this obscene content into as many children’s hands as possible. Is that upside-down insane or what???

Here’s what I want to know. Why would ANY parent (or any responsible adult, for that matter) think it’s okay to expose their young child to sex scenes and worse under the supervision of someone they may not even know (the school librarian), or under no supervision at all? Not wanting innocent, impressionable children to have access to books with sexual content with zero supervision, with nobody at all knowing what they’re reading, is not bigoted or racist. It’s COMMON SENSE!

And, why would any parent think it’s okay for a book containing sexual content to be available to young children just because a teacher, librarian, or school administrator thought it was okay? Don’t they read the headlines? Do they have any idea how many teachers have been convicted of child sexual abuse over the years?

Guess what? Many books in school libraries have never even been read by any adult at those schools! Don’t believe me? Here’s a quote from Orange County Public Schools Director of Media Relations Shari Bobinski about a completely different book with obscene material in it: “The School Board was unaware this book was available in school media centers.”

A parent reading from that book at a school board meeting was removed from the meeting for sharing “sexually explicit” content from the book when it was his time to speak. Pretty crazy, huh? It’s too disgusting for a public meeting but it’s just fine to put it in the hands of our children?

That book in particular has a “sensitivity reader” listed on the copyright page and it was published in a foreign country. How did that book get into our schools? And, not just one school!

Here are some items from that book:

Memorably, I got off once while driving just by rubbing the front of my jeans and imagining getting a blow job.

and

“It really never occurred to you to put something into your vagina, not even a finger?”

The vagina part continued, and got disgusting. Don’t even get me started on implying to kids or teens that it’s okay to masturbate and drive at the same time.

I have several screenshots of drawings from the book that are so offensive that I can’t post them here. If you want to see them, let me know and I’ll send them to you via email.

They include:

A drawing of the boy masturbating in a car while driving

A drawing of a naked grown man touching the penis of a boy – and the boy appears to be enjoying it

A drawing of a girl performing fellacio on a boy

Regarding the same book, the Keller Independent School District was also “unaware of its contents.”

Another book, found in a middle school, had an anal sex scene. After complaints, the school district removed the book “in order to follow their policies of materials review.” That tells me the book was not reviewed before it was put on shelves for middle schoolers.

So, essentially, it’s entirely possible that ALMOST NOBODY is policing what school districts are buying, and handing to our kids.

And, I really, REALLY have to wonder about AGENDA in the mind of any adult who wants a child exposed to sex topics at such a young age. There. I just wrote what I know many of you are wondering, but are too afraid to publicly type or say.

Three members of my immediate and extended family have been the victims of pedophiles. Years later, when we were living in Bangor, Maine, we found out that a man who had been convicted of raping two nine-year-old girls (on separate occasions), had gotten out of prison on parole, and had moved into a house directly across the street from a large park that has children in it daily. Worse, he’d petitioned the court to avoid going to therapy after he was released and he won!

We then fought to enact legislation in that city to prevent pedophiles from living near schools, parks, and daycare centers. The ordinance targeted the worse of the worst – monsters who had raped a child under the age of 12. When we were collecting signature for the legislation, we learned that most people thought that it was already a federal or state law to stop child rapists from living near where children congregate. NOPE! Each local must pass their own ordinance.

The city council voted it down and (no surprise here) pedophiles continued to move to Bangor, Maine in droves. (One of the reasons we left Bangor in 2011 was because the city council, in voting no on the ordinance, has rolled out the red carpet for pedophiles). The monsters were even being flown and bussed in from other states! Just 28 months later, in 2013, the problem had become so bad that the city council there, using the ordinance that we had paid our attorneys to create two years prior, passed the legislation. The next day, one of the city council members (a newly elected one!) contacted me to thank us for our efforts.

Based on all of that, here’s what I’ve learned over the years:

There is a large, international network of pedophiles who sit behind their computers, trying to change public opinion about their disgusting thoughts and actions. They want to become known as “minor attracted people,” and they want to lessen or eliminate the stigma behind child rape. Yes, they actually think that, some day, everyone to eventually “accept” that their sick behavior as normal.

I personally heard from several (via email) when we were fighting to pass that ordinance in Bangor, Maine. Worse, many of them were posting comments under local news articles at that time, and pretending to be Bangor residents. I told the city council they were being bamboozled by actual pedophiles. Most of the people living in Bangor did NOT want child rapists living near places where children spend their days. The city council members did not listen to me.

After I posted my article last week, I received several emails from irate individuals who threatened to unsubscribe from WritersWeekly. They called me names and they spewed hatred. Blah blah blah. Heard it all before. Here’s the thing. They were never subscribers to WritersWeekly in the first place. They heard about my article and they came out of the woodwork to try to silence me.

DIDN’T WORK!

So, when you read opinions online from unknown people about controversial subjects, you need to remember that the people so vehemently advocating for abhorrent things may very well simply be a persuasive writers with a very sick minds.

To quote Texas mom Brandi Burkman:

“Who normalizes sex acts between fourth graders? I’ll tell you who. Pedophiles.”

And, finally, how do books containing these types of graphic language and images even come close to ending up on school shelves? Because some sick person made the choice to market that title to schools (children!) and/or an idiot at the school district made the decision to buy the books sight unseen, and hand them to children – with their parents completely unaware of what they’ve been exposed to before they even got home from school that day.

People can send me all the hate mail they want but, if any person thinks that this garbage is good for any child, he or she should instead spend their time looking for a therapist.

