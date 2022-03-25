ON MY SOAPBOX AGAIN! – Trigger Warnings ON BOOKS?!?!

As many of you may have realized over the past few months, I am done with the cancel culture crap going on everywhere. People who have publicly “cancelled” someone are being cancelled themselves. Sometimes, they’re cancelled for the exact same behavior that they cancelled someone else over. Members of both political parties are even turning on each other. Groups are turning on members of sub-groups in their own groups (and you know EXACTLY what I’m talking about there!). It’s absolutely INSANE!

What’s behind it all? I’ll tell you what:

It’s people who are so sensitive about anything and everything that they can’t stand the fact that somebody somewhere might think differently than they do. And, they detest the idea that anybody at all might do or say something that the perpetually offended might find offensive.

It’s people who are so full of themselves that they expect the entire world to capitulate to their demands, regardless of how ridiculous those demands are.

It’s people who have allowed the “cancel culture” enthusiasts to destroy their sense of humor. What everyone thought was hilarious awhile back is now considered “offensive.” (Check out some old Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock videos on YouTube.) Suck it up, buttercup! Stand-up comedy, which has brought smiles and gut-busting laughter to billions of people for decades, is being cancelled before our very eyes.

It’s people who are constantly looking for new ways to be victimized. I’m blonde but I have always thought dumb blonde jokes are HILARIOUS! One moronic blogger online, who admits she suffered from “a continuous loop of self-inflicted outrage fatigue” (that says it all, right?), wrote an article titled “Why it’s time to banish blonde jokes.” Again. Total moron.

It’s people who are so filled with animosity and downright hatred about those who might think a bit differently that they will do anything and everything to destroy that person personally, and even financially.

It’s people who are so buried in jealousy of others that they look for reasons to hate and to punish people for doing nothing wrong at all.

And, it’s people who feel so badly about themselves and their lives that they want everybody else to be miserable as well. I bet you know a person or two like that. I sure do!

People just want to be noticed these days. We have the Internet to thank for that. The way to get attention online is to be “part of something.” Something big. Something popular. Something that gets, you guessed it, press coverage. And, with cancel culture, they can sit on their laptop, and spew hatred about anything and everything that others are also spewing hatred over. They are all members of a big club of miserable keyboard warriors who clearly have nothing better to do with their lives.

Then there’s the #MeToo movement. I have personal experience with being sexually assaulted. More than once. The first time was at age 15. I get it. I’ve been injured, physically and emotionally. But, rather than whining about my experiences over the years, and telling other people they couldn’t write or say certain things because they might “trigger” me, I turned my very negative experiences into positives. I taught my daughter and every other young woman who was a family friend how to avoid making the mistakes that I did – mistakes that, yes, I made that resulted in me being assaulted. From situational awareness, to putting myself in a place I should not have been, to simply trusting that someone was a good person when they were not.

What I NEVER did was make up stories about being assaulted. Yes, some people are so hell bent on being part of the cancel culture club (mob!) that they lie to become members. Doing that destroys lives. Women who have lied about being sexually assaulted or harassed did so because they wanted to be part of the #MeToo movement. They wanted it so badly, and were so desperate for attention, that they were willing to destroy the livelihoods and futures of innocent people. Selfish. Pathetic. And, criminal!

Jussie Smollett was just sentenced to jail for lying about being a victim of a hate crime. He was so hell-bent on getting press that he made up a story that followed the narrative of the cancel culture mob at that time. And, he wasn’t the first. Don’t miss this article in the Wall Street Journal: Hate Crime Hoaxes Are More Common Than You Think

All of this is a form of mass hysteria. And, it’s sickening.

So, what does all of this have to do with publishing? I recently read yet another article promoting trigger warnings in books. The blogger’s site is full of affiliate links so it’s likely she jumped on the mass hysteria trigger warning bandwagon as a way to earn some extra cash.

It is absolutely beyond believable that some in the publishing industry are advocating that we authors, all of us, must start putting trigger warnings in our books. Imagine that!

In my book, HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY, I include pages and pages of “Memory Triggers.” Not knowing what was coming in the future, I created the term “Memory Triggers” more than 20 years ago. Crazy, huh? I actually advocated for people being triggered to remember things so they could write their life story (which, as we know, can be very therapeutic). And, yes, some of those will “trigger” unpleasant memories. But, aren’t those life experiences the ones we learn the most from? Aren’t the hard times in life the ones that make us stronger? Yes, they are, except for people who use those experiences to wallow in their own misery, and become professional victims.

This is how the book works:

The writer has a notebook in front of them (or an open laptop) with the tops of pages numbered up to what their current age is. This enables him or her to quickly flip to the correct “age page” to record specific memories that come forth as they read through the memory triggers. So, they start reading the memory triggers – one at a time. They ponder what memory or memories each word or phrase brings forth, turn to the correct Age Page, and write a few short words about the memory so they can remember it later when they start writing their autobiography. When they’re finished, all of those memories are already listed in order by year, making the writing process much easier.

So, if I was forced to provide “trigger warnings” in this particular book, those “warnings” would take up pages and pages and pages. Seriously. The entire danged book would be a trigger warning!

Here are a few Memory Trigger examples:

Pain

Black Eye

Puberty

Weight Gain

Weight Loss

Diet

Binge

Purge

Bra (The book has a short but embarrassing memory example about me being bullied in middle school about my training bra and, guess what? I got over it!)

Underwear

Disease

12-step program

Death (Lots of death subcategories are in the book.)

Enemy

Boogie Man

Bed wetting

Rage

Embarrassment

Self-inflicted injury

Child abuse

Emergency room (I, myself, was diagnosed with PTSD and severe health anxiety after a medical incident 15 years ago but I never ask people to not include medical items in their books, articles, speeches, conversations, etc. because it’s my problem, not theirs.) I repeat. It’s MY problem, not theirs. Professional victims could learn a lot from those five words.

Above, I’ve included just 21 examples out of HUNDREDS of Memory Triggers in the book (which are all organized by main subjects). Can you imagine if some company or government entity forced me to list the trigger warnings in my book? Can you imagine if a company or government entity forced YOU to list trigger warnings in YOUR books?

Think about that. Think about it really hard. You’ll realize, with the way our world is going now, that the trigger warnings could take up several pages in your book as well. Anything, ANYTHING, that might potentially offend someone, somewhere, at some time, would be required to be listed.

Take it a step further. What if people start cancelling authors and publishers after they were triggered by something in a book? Think that’s impossible? Take it further still. What if authors and publishers start getting sued for not publishing trigger warnings, or the right trigger warnings? What if you weren’t allowed to use certain phrases or words in your book at all? Think that won’t happen? Look around you! It’s already happening on social media, in entertainment, and even in the news. Trust me. Books are next!! Many publishers even have “sensitivity readers” now. RIDICULOUS!!! There are already countries where authors’ manuscripts must be pre-approved by the government. And, with the way our country is going, that will be our reality soon enough.

The triggered cancel culture folks are going after anyone and everyone. It’s only a matter of time before you’re next on the chopping block. I’ve already been put on the block (several times) but the vast majority of our readers have the same thoughts on these issues that I do.

I was once involved in a very bad situation in which I was a victim. I will not go into the details here. The aftermath of what happened was only going to get worse (over several months!) before it got better. I was extremely unhappy and severely stressed at the time but there was no turning back. I told myself, “You HAVE to do this. You must put one foot in front of the other and you will be a better, smarter, and stronger person when it’s over.” And, I was, and am.

I am giving the same advice to all of the so-called “snowflakes” and “Karens” out there. Stop looking for excuses to be victimized, offended, hurt, scared, angry, scarred, etc., etc., etc. Buck up! Stop being a wimp, and proudly and courageously experience life with your head held high. You’ll be a FAR happier person for it, and so will everybody who knows you.

There are more than 7 billion people on this Earth. In the grand scheme of things, none of us is very significant. Conceitedness, self-centeredness, and ego are what’s causing the divisions amongst us, and causing people to attack other people, and groups to attack other groups, and even some groups to attack their fellow members.

“Do nothing out of rivalry or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves.” Philippians 2:3

Don’t expect anyone to change their words (spoken or written) to please or appease you. If you are in such a bad state that you can’t function when hearing or reading certain words, find a good church (that worked far better than therapy and medication for me!), and start (or renew) your relationship with God. Seriously. I spent two years in therapy, and took medication for even longer. Nothing worked until I started going back to church.

IN CLOSING

If anyone has been so triggered by this article that they are now shaking and hyperventilating with rage, that is exactly who I am referring to in this article. Any and all whiny emails are deleted by our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon.

Brian served in the U.S. Army in Somalia, and he was a cop. He has seen real suffering, which he describes in his book, Blue Lives Matter: The Heart Behind the Badge. He has zero patience for people whining about being “offended.”

Incidentally, when he and I both posted his book’s cover to our personal Facebook accounts, both of our accounts were “permanently cancelled” by Facebook. Of course, in classic cancel culture fashion, nobody at Facebook bothered to read the book first.

